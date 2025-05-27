To date, there's been a rotation of six girls – Keisha Buchanan, Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena, Heidi Range, Amelle Berrabah and Jade Ewen – all creating different formations of the group over the years.

Now they are back with their original line-up, recently dominating Radio 1's Big Weekend in Liverpool.

So, who is in the group now, and who has appeared in the band before?

Here are all the phases of Sugababes as a group to date – and what happened to them once they left.

Sugababes Line-Up 1: Keisha, Mutya, Siobhan

Keisha, Mutya and Siobhan, at the time still in school, formed Sugababes in 1998 – and were sold as the new Spice Girls, with Geri Halliwell (now Horner) having left that juggernaut girl group that year.

In 2000, they released Overload, which shot straight into the charts at number six, and released their debut album, One Touch.

Overload was nominated for Best Single at the BRITs that year, but they failed to live up to the expectations of London Records, which dropped them.

Then, in 2001, Siobhan decided to leave the group while on tour in Japan.

Sugababes Line-Up 2: Keisha, Mutya, Heidi

Mutya Buena, Heidi Range and Keisha Buchanan. Jon Furniss/WireImage

Heidi Range, who was at one point a member of Atomic Kitten (another girl group with a revolving line-up), was brought in to replace Siobhan in 2001.

The group were signed up to their second label, Island Records, and released their second album, Angels with Dirty Faces.

They earned their first number one with the single Freak Like Me, which was swiftly followed up with hits including Round Round and Stronger.

Angels with Dirty Faces peaked at number two in the album charts and has since gone triple platinum in the UK.

In 2003, they released their third album, Three, which has also been certified triple platinum by the BPI – among its singles was Hole in the Head, which earned the girls their third number one, and Too Lost in You, which featured prominently in Christmas favourite Love Actually.

However, by the end of 2004, rumours of alleged backstage fights between the girls started surfacing.

The band would take a brief hiatus before resuming in 2005, releasing Push the Button and shooting to number one with their album Taller in More Ways.

However, Mutya, who had been sick and had just become a mother, decided to leave the band in December 2005.

She was replaced by Amelle Berrabah by the end of the year.

Sugababes Line-Up 3: Keisha, Heidi, Amelle

Heidi Range, Amelle Berrabah and Keisha Buchanan. ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Amelle Berrabah had been pursuing her dreams of a solo career before becoming a member of Sugababes, and was spotted by the band's manager at an American showcase.

The band re-recorded the album track Red Dress and released it as the first song with Amelle on vocals. Amelle would later re-record a number of tracks as well as create new ones, which cemented her within the group.

In March 2007, the band teamed up with fellow female group Girls Aloud for a cover of Walk This Way in aid of Comic Relief, before focusing on the release of their fifth album, Change.

The lead single from the album was About You Now, which became their sixth number one, with the full record itself also hitting the top of the album charts.

Their sixth album, Catfights and Spotlights, was released in October 2008, and in 2009, the girls signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

However, issues behind the scenes of the band ultimately resulted in the exit of Keisha that September, shortly after the release of their seventh album, Sweet 7.

Her statement read: "I'm sad to say that I am no longer a part of the Sugababes... Although it was not my choice to leave, it's time to enter a new chapter in my life.

"I would like to state that there were no arguments, bullying or anything of the sort that lead [sic] to this. Sometimes a breakdown in communication and lack of trust can result in many different things."

Sugababes Line-Up 4: Heidi, Amelle, Jade

Heidi Range, Jade Ewen and Amelle Berrabah. Christie Goodwin/Getty Images

At the same time Keisha's exit was confirmed, it was announced that Jade Ewen would be replacing her.

Jade had already found fame that year by representing the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest, and was immediately flown out to America to film the music video for About a Girl.

That year, Amelle spent time in Austria away from the group after suffering 'severe nervous exhaustion', according to The Guardian. The group was later dropped by Roc Nation due to poor sales of the album Sweet 7.

In the years that followed, the band would tease new music, but this never came to pass. After they released the single Freedom after moving record labels in 2011, the trio never released another album.

Line-Up 1 (Reformed): Keisha, Mutya, Siobhan

Siobhán Donaghy, Keisha Buchanan and Mutya Buena. Jim Dyson/Getty Images for ABA

In 2010, Mutya Buena made an official application to own the name of the band, arguing it had no longer been the original group as no original members remained.

Shortly after Keisha left the Sugababes, she was contacted about the potential of reuniting the original line-up, which was officially announced in 2012 after months of speculation.

They initially performed under the name MKS (Mutya, Keisha, Siobhan), signing to Polydor, releasing the single Flatline, and performing together from 2012 onwards.

The trio officially won back the rights to use the name Sugababes in 2019, and continue to tour and perform together and release new music.

