BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2025 schedule: Opening and stage times
Here's everything you need to know before the big event.
BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend is finally here and promises to be one to remember for music lovers of all genres.
With four stages and dozens of acts to choose from across the three-day event, there's plenty to keep you occupied with must-watch sets from some of the biggest chart-toppers in the world.
As thousands descend on Sefton Park in Liverpool this weekend (Friday 23rd May to Sunday 25th May), the annual event is pulling out all the stops to make it a celebration like never before.
Gates will open Friday at 2pm, and 11am on Saturday on Sunday – and each day will end at approximately 10pm.
Thankfully, we're here to make sure you make the most of those all-important tickets – including when and where to find your favourite acts.
Here's where you can find your favourites across BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.
BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2025 schedule
Friday 24th May 2025
Radio 1 Main Stage
- 3pm - 4pm: Workout Anthems with Rickie & Melvin
- 4pm - 4.35pm: The Wombats
- 4.35pm - 5pm: Radio 1 Anthems with Nat & Nicky
- 5pm - 5.30pm: Natasha Bedingfield
- 5.30pm - 6.05pm: Pop Anthems with Dean McCullough
- 6.05pm - 6.45pm: James Hype
- 6.45pm - 7.20pm: Party Anthems with Sam & Danni
- 7.20pm - 8.05pm: Biffy Clyro
- 8.05pm - 8.45pm: Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges
- 8.45pm - 9.45pm: Tom Grennan
New Music Stage
- 4.05pm - 4.45pm: D.O.D
- 4.45pm - 5.30pm: Barry Can't Swim
- 6.30pm - 7pm: Jazzy
- 6pm - 6.45pm: Prospa
- 6.45pm - 7.20pm: Katy B
- 7.20pm - 8pm: Nia Archives
- 8.15pm - 9pm: Confidence Man
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- 3pm - 4pm: Shelly
- 4pm - 5pm: Charlie Hedges
- 5pm - 6pm: Martha
- 6pm - 6.45pm: Paige Tomlinson
- 6.45pm - 7.30pm: Girls Don't Sync
- 7.30pm - 8.15pm: Fish56Octagon
- 8.15pm - 9pm: Kettama
BBC Introducing Stage
- 2.20pm - 2.40pm: Miles Temp
- 3pm - 3.30pm: Leonie Biney
- 4pm - 4.30pm: Jayahadadream
- 5pm - 5.30pm: Esme Emerson
- 6pm - 6.30pm: Billy Khan
- 7pm - 7.30pm: Tonia
- 8pm - 8.40pm: Crawlers
Saturday 25th May 2025
Radio 1 Main Stage
- 12.30pm - 1.30pm: Radio 1 Anthems with Nat & Vicky
- 1.30pm - 2.10pm: Tom Odell
- 2.10pm - 2.55pm: Workout Anthems with Maia Beth
- 2.55pm - 3.35pm: Sugababes
- 3.35pm - 4.20pm: Pop Anthems with Dean McCullough
- 4.20pm - 5pm: Myles Smith
- 5pm- 5.45pm: Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges
- 5.45pm - 6.25pm: Blossoms
- 6.25pm - 7.10pm: Party Anthems with Sam & Danni
- 7.10pm - 7.55pm: Wolf Alice
- 7.55pm - 8.45pm: Soundsystem Party with Jeremiah Asiamah
- 8.45pm - 9.45pm: Sam Fender
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- 1.15pm - 2pm: Special guest
- 2.40pm - 3.20pm: Good Neighbours
- 4pm - 4.35pm: Artemas
- 5.15pm - 5.50pm: Jordan Adetunji
- 6.30pm - 7.15pm: Inhaler
- 7.15pm - 8pm: Jack Saunders (DJ set)
- 8pm - 9pm: Aitch B2B AJ Tracey
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- 2.15pm - 3pm: Charlotte Plank
- 3pm - 4pm: Arielle Free
- 4pm - 5pm: Danny Howard
- 5pm - 6pm: Sarah Story
- 6pm - 7pm: Phoebe I-H
- 7pm - 8pm: Connor Coates
BBC Introducing Stage
- 11.30am - 12pm: Koj
- 12.30pm - 1pm: Liang Lawrence
- 1.30pm - 2pm: Erin Lecount
- 2.30pm - 3pm: Jetta
- 3.30pm - 4pm: Mackenzy Mackay
- 4.30pm - 5pm: Sienna Spiro
- 5.30pm - 6pm: Superlate
- 6.30pm - 7pm: Luvcat
- 7.30pm - 8pm: Secret set
Sunday 26th May 2025
Main Stage
- 12.30pm - 1.30pm: Pop Anthems with Matt & Mollie
- 1.30pm - 2.15pm: Tate McRae
- 2.15pm - 3pm: Radio 1 Anthems with James Cusack
- 3pm - 3.35pm: Lola Young
- 3.35pm -4.20pm: Pop Anthems with Dean McCullough
- 4.20pm - 5pm: Jorja Smith
- 5pm - 5.45pm: Soundsystem Party with Jeremiah Asiamah
- 5.45pm - 6.25pm: Wet Leg
- 6.25pm - 7.10pm: Workout Anthems with Rickie & Melvin
- 7.10pm - 7.55pm - Haim
- 7.55pm - 8.45pm - Rave-Up with Arielle Free
- 8.45pm - 9.45pm: Mumford & Sons
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- 1.45pm - 2.15pm: South Arcade
- 2.55pm - 3.25pm: Hard Life
- 4.15pm -4.50pm: Joy Crookes
- 5.30pm - 6.05pm: Flo
- 6.45pm - 7.30pm: Self Esteem
- 7.30pm to 8.15pm: Maia Beth (DJ set)
- 8.15pm to 9pm: JADE
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- 12.30pm - 2pm: Boo
- 2pm - 3pm: Essel
- 3pm - 4pm: Sarah Story
- 4pm - 5pm: Martha
- 5pm - 6pm: Charlie Tee
- 6pm - 7pm: Phoebe I-H
- 7pm - 8pm: Jeremiah Asiamah
BBC Introducing Stage
- 11.30am - 12pm: PaisleighB
- 12.30pm - 1pm: Keyside
- 1.3pm - 2pm: Dirty Nice
- 3.30pm - 4pm: Fat Dog
- 4.30pm - 5pm: Aimei
- 5.30pm - 6pm: Courting
- 6.3opm - 7pm: Le Boom
- 7.30pm - 8pm: Pixey
