As thousands descend on Sefton Park in Liverpool this weekend (Friday 23rd May to Sunday 25th May), the annual event is pulling out all the stops to make it a celebration like never before.

Gates will open Friday at 2pm, and 11am on Saturday on Sunday – and each day will end at approximately 10pm.

Thankfully, we're here to make sure you make the most of those all-important tickets – including when and where to find your favourite acts.

Here's where you can find your favourites across BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2025 schedule

Friday 24th May 2025

Biffy Clyro. Getty

Radio 1 Main Stage

3pm - 4pm: Workout Anthems with Rickie & Melvin

4pm - 4.35pm: The Wombats

4.35pm - 5pm: Radio 1 Anthems with Nat & Nicky

5pm - 5.30pm: Natasha Bedingfield

5.30pm - 6.05pm: Pop Anthems with Dean McCullough

6.05pm - 6.45pm: James Hype

6.45pm - 7.20pm: Party Anthems with Sam & Danni

7.20pm - 8.05pm: Biffy Clyro

8.05pm - 8.45pm: Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges

8.45pm - 9.45pm: Tom Grennan

New Music Stage

4.05pm - 4.45pm: D.O.D

4.45pm - 5.30pm: Barry Can't Swim

6.30pm - 7pm: Jazzy

6pm - 6.45pm: Prospa

6.45pm - 7.20pm: Katy B

7.20pm - 8pm: Nia Archives

8.15pm - 9pm: Confidence Man

Radio 1 Dance Stage

3pm - 4pm: Shelly

4pm - 5pm: Charlie Hedges

5pm - 6pm: Martha

6pm - 6.45pm: Paige Tomlinson

6.45pm - 7.30pm: Girls Don't Sync

7.30pm - 8.15pm: Fish56Octagon

8.15pm - 9pm: Kettama

BBC Introducing Stage

2.20pm - 2.40pm: Miles Temp

3pm - 3.30pm: Leonie Biney

4pm - 4.30pm: Jayahadadream

5pm - 5.30pm: Esme Emerson

6pm - 6.30pm: Billy Khan

7pm - 7.30pm: Tonia

8pm - 8.40pm: Crawlers

Saturday 25th May 2025

Blossoms. Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Radio 1 Main Stage

12.30pm - 1.30pm: Radio 1 Anthems with Nat & Vicky

1.30pm - 2.10pm: Tom Odell

2.10pm - 2.55pm: Workout Anthems with Maia Beth

2.55pm - 3.35pm: Sugababes

3.35pm - 4.20pm: Pop Anthems with Dean McCullough

4.20pm - 5pm: Myles Smith

5pm- 5.45pm: Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges

5.45pm - 6.25pm: Blossoms

6.25pm - 7.10pm: Party Anthems with Sam & Danni

7.10pm - 7.55pm: Wolf Alice

7.55pm - 8.45pm: Soundsystem Party with Jeremiah Asiamah

8.45pm - 9.45pm: Sam Fender

Radio 1 New Music Stage

1.15pm - 2pm: Special guest

2.40pm - 3.20pm: Good Neighbours

4pm - 4.35pm: Artemas

5.15pm - 5.50pm: Jordan Adetunji

6.30pm - 7.15pm: Inhaler

7.15pm - 8pm: Jack Saunders (DJ set)

8pm - 9pm: Aitch B2B AJ Tracey

Radio 1 Dance Stage

2.15pm - 3pm: Charlotte Plank

3pm - 4pm: Arielle Free

4pm - 5pm: Danny Howard

5pm - 6pm: Sarah Story

6pm - 7pm: Phoebe I-H

7pm - 8pm: Connor Coates

BBC Introducing Stage

11.30am - 12pm: Koj

12.30pm - 1pm: Liang Lawrence

1.30pm - 2pm: Erin Lecount

2.30pm - 3pm: Jetta

3.30pm - 4pm: Mackenzy Mackay

4.30pm - 5pm: Sienna Spiro

5.30pm - 6pm: Superlate

6.30pm - 7pm: Luvcat

7.30pm - 8pm: Secret set

Sunday 26th May 2025

Alana, Danielle and Este Haim Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Main Stage

12.30pm - 1.30pm: Pop Anthems with Matt & Mollie

1.30pm - 2.15pm: Tate McRae

2.15pm - 3pm: Radio 1 Anthems with James Cusack

3pm - 3.35pm: Lola Young

3.35pm -4.20pm: Pop Anthems with Dean McCullough

4.20pm - 5pm: Jorja Smith

5pm - 5.45pm: Soundsystem Party with Jeremiah Asiamah

5.45pm - 6.25pm: Wet Leg

6.25pm - 7.10pm: Workout Anthems with Rickie & Melvin

7.10pm - 7.55pm - Haim

7.55pm - 8.45pm - Rave-Up with Arielle Free

8.45pm - 9.45pm: Mumford & Sons

Radio 1 New Music Stage

1.45pm - 2.15pm: South Arcade

2.55pm - 3.25pm: Hard Life

4.15pm -4.50pm: Joy Crookes

5.30pm - 6.05pm: Flo

6.45pm - 7.30pm: Self Esteem

7.30pm to 8.15pm: Maia Beth (DJ set)

8.15pm to 9pm: JADE

Radio 1 Dance Stage

12.30pm - 2pm: Boo

2pm - 3pm: Essel

3pm - 4pm: Sarah Story

4pm - 5pm: Martha

5pm - 6pm: Charlie Tee

6pm - 7pm: Phoebe I-H

7pm - 8pm: Jeremiah Asiamah

BBC Introducing Stage

11.30am - 12pm: PaisleighB

12.30pm - 1pm: Keyside

1.3pm - 2pm: Dirty Nice

3.30pm - 4pm: Fat Dog

4.30pm - 5pm: Aimei

5.30pm - 6pm: Courting

6.3opm - 7pm: Le Boom

7.30pm - 8pm: Pixey

