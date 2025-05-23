BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend is finally here and promises to be one to remember for music lovers of all genres.

With four stages and dozens of acts to choose from across the three-day event, there's plenty to keep you occupied with must-watch sets from some of the biggest chart-toppers in the world.

As thousands descend on Sefton Park in Liverpool this weekend (Friday 23rd May to Sunday 25th May), the annual event is pulling out all the stops to make it a celebration like never before.

Gates will open Friday at 2pm, and 11am on Saturday on Sunday – and each day will end at approximately 10pm.

Thankfully, we're here to make sure you make the most of those all-important tickets – including when and where to find your favourite acts.

Here's where you can find your favourites across BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2025 schedule

Friday 24th May 2025

Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro. Getty

Radio 1 Main Stage

  • 3pm - 4pm: Workout Anthems with Rickie & Melvin
  • 4pm - 4.35pm: The Wombats
  • 4.35pm - 5pm: Radio 1 Anthems with Nat & Nicky
  • 5pm - 5.30pm: Natasha Bedingfield
  • 5.30pm - 6.05pm: Pop Anthems with Dean McCullough
  • 6.05pm - 6.45pm: James Hype
  • 6.45pm - 7.20pm: Party Anthems with Sam & Danni
  • 7.20pm - 8.05pm: Biffy Clyro
  • 8.05pm - 8.45pm: Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges
  • 8.45pm - 9.45pm: Tom Grennan

New Music Stage

  • 4.05pm - 4.45pm: D.O.D
  • 4.45pm - 5.30pm: Barry Can't Swim
  • 6.30pm - 7pm: Jazzy
  • 6pm - 6.45pm: Prospa
  • 6.45pm - 7.20pm: Katy B
  • 7.20pm - 8pm: Nia Archives
  • 8.15pm - 9pm: Confidence Man

Radio 1 Dance Stage

  • 3pm - 4pm: Shelly
  • 4pm - 5pm: Charlie Hedges
  • 5pm - 6pm: Martha
  • 6pm - 6.45pm: Paige Tomlinson
  • 6.45pm - 7.30pm: Girls Don't Sync
  • 7.30pm - 8.15pm: Fish56Octagon
  • 8.15pm - 9pm: Kettama

BBC Introducing Stage

  • 2.20pm - 2.40pm: Miles Temp
  • 3pm - 3.30pm: Leonie Biney
  • 4pm - 4.30pm: Jayahadadream
  • 5pm - 5.30pm: Esme Emerson
  • 6pm - 6.30pm: Billy Khan
  • 7pm - 7.30pm: Tonia
  • 8pm - 8.40pm: Crawlers

Saturday 25th May 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Josh Dewhurst, Tom Ogden and Charlie Salt of Blossoms perform at Eventim Apollo on November 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)
Blossoms. Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Radio 1 Main Stage

  • 12.30pm - 1.30pm: Radio 1 Anthems with Nat & Vicky
  • 1.30pm - 2.10pm: Tom Odell
  • 2.10pm - 2.55pm: Workout Anthems with Maia Beth
  • 2.55pm - 3.35pm: Sugababes
  • 3.35pm - 4.20pm: Pop Anthems with Dean McCullough
  • 4.20pm - 5pm: Myles Smith
  • 5pm- 5.45pm: Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges
  • 5.45pm - 6.25pm: Blossoms
  • 6.25pm - 7.10pm: Party Anthems with Sam & Danni
  • 7.10pm - 7.55pm: Wolf Alice
  • 7.55pm - 8.45pm: Soundsystem Party with Jeremiah Asiamah
  • 8.45pm - 9.45pm: Sam Fender

Radio 1 New Music Stage

  • 1.15pm - 2pm: Special guest
  • 2.40pm - 3.20pm: Good Neighbours
  • 4pm - 4.35pm: Artemas
  • 5.15pm - 5.50pm: Jordan Adetunji
  • 6.30pm - 7.15pm: Inhaler
  • 7.15pm - 8pm: Jack Saunders (DJ set)
  • 8pm - 9pm: Aitch B2B AJ Tracey

Radio 1 Dance Stage

  • 2.15pm - 3pm: Charlotte Plank
  • 3pm - 4pm: Arielle Free
  • 4pm - 5pm: Danny Howard
  • 5pm - 6pm: Sarah Story
  • 6pm - 7pm: Phoebe I-H
  • 7pm - 8pm: Connor Coates

BBC Introducing Stage

  • 11.30am - 12pm: Koj
  • 12.30pm - 1pm: Liang Lawrence
  • 1.30pm - 2pm: Erin Lecount
  • 2.30pm - 3pm: Jetta
  • 3.30pm - 4pm: Mackenzy Mackay
  • 4.30pm - 5pm: Sienna Spiro
  • 5.30pm - 6pm: Superlate
  • 6.30pm - 7pm: Luvcat
  • 7.30pm - 8pm: Secret set

Sunday 26th May 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim of Haim perform at All Points East Festival 2023 at Victoria Park on August 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)
Alana, Danielle and Este Haim Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Main Stage

  • 12.30pm - 1.30pm: Pop Anthems with Matt & Mollie
  • 1.30pm - 2.15pm: Tate McRae
  • 2.15pm - 3pm: Radio 1 Anthems with James Cusack
  • 3pm - 3.35pm: Lola Young
  • 3.35pm -4.20pm: Pop Anthems with Dean McCullough
  • 4.20pm - 5pm: Jorja Smith
  • 5pm - 5.45pm: Soundsystem Party with Jeremiah Asiamah
  • 5.45pm - 6.25pm: Wet Leg
  • 6.25pm - 7.10pm: Workout Anthems with Rickie & Melvin
  • 7.10pm - 7.55pm - Haim
  • 7.55pm - 8.45pm - Rave-Up with Arielle Free
  • 8.45pm - 9.45pm: Mumford & Sons

Radio 1 New Music Stage

  • 1.45pm - 2.15pm: South Arcade
  • 2.55pm - 3.25pm: Hard Life
  • 4.15pm -4.50pm: Joy Crookes
  • 5.30pm - 6.05pm: Flo
  • 6.45pm - 7.30pm: Self Esteem
  • 7.30pm to 8.15pm: Maia Beth (DJ set)
  • 8.15pm to 9pm: JADE

Radio 1 Dance Stage

  • 12.30pm - 2pm: Boo
  • 2pm - 3pm: Essel
  • 3pm - 4pm: Sarah Story
  • 4pm - 5pm: Martha
  • 5pm - 6pm: Charlie Tee
  • 6pm - 7pm: Phoebe I-H
  • 7pm - 8pm: Jeremiah Asiamah

BBC Introducing Stage

  • 11.30am - 12pm: PaisleighB
  • 12.30pm - 1pm: Keyside
  • 1.3pm - 2pm: Dirty Nice
  • 3.30pm - 4pm: Fat Dog
  • 4.30pm - 5pm: Aimei
  • 5.30pm - 6pm: Courting
  • 6.3opm - 7pm: Le Boom
  • 7.30pm - 8pm: Pixey
