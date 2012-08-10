The quintet have long been rumoured to be taking part in Take That creative director Kim Gavin’s showcase, A Symphony of British Music, and recent pictures printed in The Sun showing them rehearsing on top of London’s black taxis will have their legions of 90s fans squealing with delight.

Other stars photographed in rehearsal are Brian May, the Pet Shop Boys, Jessie J, Annie Lennox, Tinie Tempah and George Michael, who has already announced he will play a part in the ceremony. And even more stars are believed to be performing, with the list of rumoured acts including Take That and Muse, the latter having composed and recorded London 2012’s official anthem, Survival.

David Arnold, the musical maestro behind Sunday’s spectacle, has already been dropping hints:

More like this

“Hopefully it will wrap up the spirit of what these Games have been, which is slightly anarchic, slightly mischievous, funny, heart-warming, emotional, inspiring and uniquely British. It’s going to be beautiful, cheeky, cheesy, camp, silly and thrilling. We’re trying to have moments where someone from the Cotswolds watching it on TV and someone from a tower block overlooking it in the East End will be able to find something in it of which they can say, that’s us, really, that’s Britain.”

The Spice Girls’ latest reunion comes four years after their 2007-2008 worldwide tour ended. The five members – Geri Halliwell, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm – reunited and released their first single in seven years in December 2007, but Headlines (Friendship Never Ends) failed to make an impact in the UK charts, peaking at number 11.

Advertisement

And despite the initial frenzy for tickets, the girls’ worldwide tour was cut short in Toronto, meaning that a string of dates in south-east Asia and Australia were cancelled. Nevertheless, the pioneers of “Girl Power” still remain the best-selling female group of all time, having sold over 75 million records worldwide. Their reunion on Sunday night will be met with a wave of anticipation from both fans, the media... and this writer.