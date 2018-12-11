In the post, she thanked hospital staff and apologised to fans who’d bought tickets for a New York book signing she had been forced to cancel.

Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel C all showed up to support the singer in hospital.

Mel C’s friend Gary Madatyan said that her injuries were sustained when she fell down a narrow staircase. “She was upstairs and the room was dark,” he told People. “Everyone knows one of her eyes does not see 100 percent.”

More like this

Advertisement

Here’s hoping Scary Spice will make a full recovery for the Spice Girls reunion tour in 2019.