Going through line-up changes throughout the years, the band's frontman Gary Lightbody now remains the only original member of the group, and is currently performing alongside Nathan Connolly (guitar, backing vocals) and Johnny McDaid (piano, guitar, keyboards).

As they kick off their European tour, we look back at their career so far.

Here's what you need to know about the band's extensive releases to date.

Snow Patrol. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

To date, Snow Patrol have released eight studio albums. These are:

Songs for Polarbears (1998)

When It's All Over We Still Have to Clear Up (2001)

Final Straw (2003)

Eyes Open (2006)

A Hundred Million Suns (2008)

Fallen Empires (2011)

Wildness (2018)

The Forest Is the Path (2024)

They've also released the following EPs (Extended Plays) throughout their run:

The Yogurt vs Yogurt Debate (1995)

Starfighter Pilot (1997)

Sessions@AOL (2004)

Live and Acoustic at Park Ave (2005)

Sessions@AOL (2006)

iTunes Live from London (2009)

iTunes Live: London Festival (2009)

Reworked – EP1 (2019)

Reworked – EP2 (2019)

The Fireside Sessions (2020)

The Forest Is The Path: Onwards To The Endless (2025)

And finally, they've released three compilations/Greatest Hits releases as well:

Up to Now (2009)

Greatest Hits (2013)

Reworked (2019)

Snow Patrol's albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

Songs for Polarbears (1998)

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol. Jo Hale/Getty Images

Tracklist:

Downhill from Here Starfighter Pilot The Last Shot Ringing in My Ears Absolute Gravity Get Balsamic Vinegar...Quick You Fool Mahogany NYC Little Hide Make Up Velocity Girl Days Without Paracetamol Fifteen Minutes Old Favourite Friend One Hundred Things You Should Have Done in Bed

Status: Platinum

When It's All Over We Still Have to Clear Up (2001)

Snow Patrol. M. Caulfield/WireImage for PMK/HBH

Tracklist:

Never Gonna Fall in Love Again Ask Me How I Am Making Enemies Black and Blue Last Ever Lone Gunman If I'd Found the Right Words to Say Batten Down the Hatch One Night Is Not Enough Chased by... I Don't Know What On/Off An Olive Grove Facing the Sea When It's All Over We Still Have to Clear Up Make Love to Me Forever Firelight

Status: Gold

Final Straw (2003)

Snow Patrol, pictured 2004. John Shearer/WireImage

Tracklist:

How to Be Dead Wow Gleaming Auction Whatever's Left Spitting Games Chocolate Run Grazed Knees Ways & Means Tiny Little Fractures Somewhere a Clock Is Ticking Same

Status: 6x Platinum

Eyes Open (2006)

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol, pictured 2005. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Tracklist:

You're All I Have Hands Open Chasing Cars Shut Your Eyes It's Beginning to Get to Me You Could Be Happy Make This Go on Forever Set the Fire to the Third Bar Headlights on Dark Roads Open Your Eyes The Finish Line

Status: 8x Platinum

A Hundred Million Suns (2008)

Snow Patrol, pictured 2008. Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Tracklist:

If There's a Rocket Tie Me to It Crack the Shutters Take Back the City Lifeboats The Golden Floor Please Just Take These Photos from My Hands Set Down Your Glass The Planets Bend Between Us Engines Disaster Button The Lightning Strike

I.What If This Storm Ends?

II. The Sunlight Through the Flags

III. Daybreak

Status: Gold

Fallen Empires (2011)

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol. Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Tracklist:

I'll Never Let Go Called Out in the Dark The Weight of Love This Isn't Everything You Are The Garden Rules Fallen Empires Berlin Lifening New York In the End Those Distant Bells The Symphony The President Broken Bottles Form a Star (Prelude)

Status: Platinum

Wildness (2018)

Snow Patrol. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Tracklist:

Life on Earth Don't Give In Heal Me Empress A Dark Switch What If This Is All the Love You Ever Get? A Youth Written in Fire Soon Wild Horses Life and Death

Status: Gold

The Forest Is the Path (2024)

Snow Patrol, pictured 2025. Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

Tracklist:

All The Beginning Everything's Here and Nothing's Lost Your Heart Home This Is the Sound of Your Voice Hold Me in the Fire Years That Fall Never Really Tire These Lies What If Nothing Breaks? Talking About Hope The Forest Is the Path

