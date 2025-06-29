Snow Patrol albums in order: Full list of releases
Here's everything the band have released since they first got together 30 years ago.
Snow Patrol have been a band for more than 30 years – and over that time have managed to create one hell of a legacy with their music.
From ballads like Chasing Cars and Run to upbeat classics including Chocolate and Open Your Eyes, the group – from Northern Ireland but formed in Scotland – were built for stadiums.
Going through line-up changes throughout the years, the band's frontman Gary Lightbody now remains the only original member of the group, and is currently performing alongside Nathan Connolly (guitar, backing vocals) and Johnny McDaid (piano, guitar, keyboards).
As they kick off their European tour, we look back at their career so far.
Here's what you need to know about the band's extensive releases to date.
Snow Patrol's albums in release date order
To date, Snow Patrol have released eight studio albums. These are:
- Songs for Polarbears (1998)
- When It's All Over We Still Have to Clear Up (2001)
- Final Straw (2003)
- Eyes Open (2006)
- A Hundred Million Suns (2008)
- Fallen Empires (2011)
- Wildness (2018)
- The Forest Is the Path (2024)
They've also released the following EPs (Extended Plays) throughout their run:
- The Yogurt vs Yogurt Debate (1995)
- Starfighter Pilot (1997)
- Sessions@AOL (2004)
- Live and Acoustic at Park Ave (2005)
- Sessions@AOL (2006)
- iTunes Live from London (2009)
- iTunes Live: London Festival (2009)
- Reworked – EP1 (2019)
- Reworked – EP2 (2019)
- The Fireside Sessions (2020)
- The Forest Is The Path: Onwards To The Endless (2025)
And finally, they've released three compilations/Greatest Hits releases as well:
- Up to Now (2009)
- Greatest Hits (2013)
- Reworked (2019)
Snow Patrol's albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes
Songs for Polarbears (1998)
Tracklist:
- Downhill from Here
- Starfighter Pilot
- The Last Shot Ringing in My Ears
- Absolute Gravity
- Get Balsamic Vinegar...Quick You Fool
- Mahogany
- NYC
- Little Hide
- Make Up
- Velocity Girl
- Days Without Paracetamol
- Fifteen Minutes Old
- Favourite Friend
- One Hundred Things You Should Have Done in Bed
Status: Platinum
When It's All Over We Still Have to Clear Up (2001)
Tracklist:
- Never Gonna Fall in Love Again
- Ask Me How I Am
- Making Enemies
- Black and Blue
- Last Ever Lone Gunman
- If I'd Found the Right Words to Say
- Batten Down the Hatch
- One Night Is Not Enough
- Chased by... I Don't Know What
- On/Off
- An Olive Grove Facing the Sea
- When It's All Over We Still Have to Clear Up
- Make Love to Me Forever
- Firelight
Status: Gold
Final Straw (2003)
Tracklist:
- How to Be Dead
- Wow
- Gleaming Auction
- Whatever's Left
- Spitting Games
- Chocolate
- Run
- Grazed Knees
- Ways & Means
- Tiny Little Fractures
- Somewhere a Clock Is Ticking
- Same
Status: 6x Platinum
Eyes Open (2006)
Tracklist:
- You're All I Have
- Hands Open
- Chasing Cars
- Shut Your Eyes
- It's Beginning to Get to Me
- You Could Be Happy
- Make This Go on Forever
- Set the Fire to the Third Bar
- Headlights on Dark Roads
- Open Your Eyes
- The Finish Line
Status: 8x Platinum
A Hundred Million Suns (2008)
Tracklist:
- If There's a Rocket Tie Me to It
- Crack the Shutters
- Take Back the City
- Lifeboats
- The Golden Floor
- Please Just Take These Photos from My Hands
- Set Down Your Glass
- The Planets Bend Between Us
- Engines
- Disaster Button
- The Lightning Strike
I.What If This Storm Ends?
II. The Sunlight Through the Flags
III. Daybreak
Status: Gold
Fallen Empires (2011)
Tracklist:
- I'll Never Let Go
- Called Out in the Dark
- The Weight of Love
- This Isn't Everything You Are
- The Garden Rules
- Fallen Empires
- Berlin
- Lifening
- New York
- In the End
- Those Distant Bells
- The Symphony
- The President
- Broken Bottles Form a Star (Prelude)
Status: Platinum
Wildness (2018)
Tracklist:
- Life on Earth
- Don't Give In
- Heal Me
- Empress
- A Dark Switch
- What If This Is All the Love You Ever Get?
- A Youth Written in Fire
- Soon
- Wild Horses
- Life and Death
Status: Gold
The Forest Is the Path (2024)
Tracklist:
- All
- The Beginning
- Everything's Here and Nothing's Lost
- Your Heart Home
- This Is the Sound of Your Voice
- Hold Me in the Fire
- Years That Fall
- Never Really Tire
- These Lies
- What If Nothing Breaks?
- Talking About Hope
- The Forest Is the Path
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.