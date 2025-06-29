Snow Patrol have been a band for more than 30 years – and over that time have managed to create one hell of a legacy with their music.

From ballads like Chasing Cars and Run to upbeat classics including Chocolate and Open Your Eyes, the group – from Northern Ireland but formed in Scotland – were built for stadiums.

Going through line-up changes throughout the years, the band's frontman Gary Lightbody now remains the only original member of the group, and is currently performing alongside Nathan Connolly (guitar, backing vocals) and Johnny McDaid (piano, guitar, keyboards).

As they kick off their European tour, we look back at their career so far.

Here's what you need to know about the band's extensive releases to date.

Snow Patrol's albums in release date order

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: (L-R) Paul Wilson, Gary Lightbody, Jonny Quinn, and Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol perform in support of the band's "Wildness" release at The Warfield Theater on May 20, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Snow Patrol. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

To date, Snow Patrol have released eight studio albums. These are:

  • Songs for Polarbears (1998)
  • When It's All Over We Still Have to Clear Up (2001)
  • Final Straw (2003)
  • Eyes Open (2006)
  • A Hundred Million Suns (2008)
  • Fallen Empires (2011)
  • Wildness (2018)
  • The Forest Is the Path (2024)

They've also released the following EPs (Extended Plays) throughout their run:

  • The Yogurt vs Yogurt Debate (1995)
  • Starfighter Pilot (1997)
  • Sessions@AOL (2004)
  • Live and Acoustic at Park Ave (2005)
  • Sessions@AOL (2006)
  • iTunes Live from London (2009)
  • iTunes Live: London Festival (2009)
  • Reworked – EP1 (2019)
  • Reworked – EP2 (2019)
  • The Fireside Sessions (2020)
  • The Forest Is The Path: Onwards To The Endless (2025)

And finally, they've released three compilations/Greatest Hits releases as well:

  • Up to Now (2009)
  • Greatest Hits (2013)
  • Reworked (2019)

Snow Patrol's albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

Songs for Polarbears (1998)

NEWPORT, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: Snow Patrol perform on stage on the third and final day of "The Nokia Isle of Wight Festival 2004" at Seaclose Park, on June 13, 2004 in Newport, UK. The third annual rock festival takes place during the Isle of Wight Festival which runs from June 4-19. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)
Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol. Jo Hale/Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. Downhill from Here
  2. Starfighter Pilot
  3. The Last Shot Ringing in My Ears
  4. Absolute Gravity
  5. Get Balsamic Vinegar...Quick You Fool
  6. Mahogany
  7. NYC
  8. Little Hide
  9. Make Up
  10. Velocity Girl
  11. Days Without Paracetamol
  12. Fifteen Minutes Old
  13. Favourite Friend
  14. One Hundred Things You Should Have Done in Bed

Status: Platinum

When It's All Over We Still Have to Clear Up (2001)

Snow Patrol at the taping of "MTV Presents: X Box Next Generation Revealed" at the Avalon in Los Angeles (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage for PMK/HBH)
Snow Patrol. M. Caulfield/WireImage for PMK/HBH

Tracklist:

  1. Never Gonna Fall in Love Again
  2. Ask Me How I Am
  3. Making Enemies
  4. Black and Blue
  5. Last Ever Lone Gunman
  6. If I'd Found the Right Words to Say
  7. Batten Down the Hatch
  8. One Night Is Not Enough
  9. Chased by... I Don't Know What
  10. On/Off
  11. An Olive Grove Facing the Sea
  12. When It's All Over We Still Have to Clear Up
  13. Make Love to Me Forever
  14. Firelight

Status: Gold

Final Straw (2003)

Snow Patrol at the The Troubadour in West Hollywood, California
Snow Patrol, pictured 2004. John Shearer/WireImage

Tracklist:

  1. How to Be Dead
  2. Wow
  3. Gleaming Auction
  4. Whatever's Left
  5. Spitting Games
  6. Chocolate
  7. Run
  8. Grazed Knees
  9. Ways & Means
  10. Tiny Little Fractures
  11. Somewhere a Clock Is Ticking
  12. Same

Status: 6x Platinum

Eyes Open (2006)

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol performs during Coachella 2005 at the Empire Polo Fields on April 30, 2005 in Indio, California.
Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol, pictured 2005. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. You're All I Have
  2. Hands Open
  3. Chasing Cars
  4. Shut Your Eyes
  5. It's Beginning to Get to Me
  6. You Could Be Happy
  7. Make This Go on Forever
  8. Set the Fire to the Third Bar
  9. Headlights on Dark Roads
  10. Open Your Eyes
  11. The Finish Line

Status: 8x Platinum

A Hundred Million Suns (2008)

Paul Wilson, Gary Lightbody, Tom Simpson and Nathan Connolly perform onstage at The Empire Music Hall, Belfast for the 'Take Back the Cities Tour' with 'Snow Patrol' as they play 4 cities in 2 days to promote their new album, 'A Hundred Million Suns',on October 26, 2008 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Snow Patrol, pictured 2008. Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. If There's a Rocket Tie Me to It
  2. Crack the Shutters
  3. Take Back the City
  4. Lifeboats
  5. The Golden Floor
  6. Please Just Take These Photos from My Hands
  7. Set Down Your Glass
  8. The Planets Bend Between Us
  9. Engines
  10. Disaster Button
  11. The Lightning Strike
    I.What If This Storm Ends?
    II. The Sunlight Through the Flags
    III. Daybreak

Status: Gold

Fallen Empires (2011)

Gary Lightbody of Irish indie group Snow Patrol performs live on stage at the Kentish Town Forum on October 27, 2011 in London, England
Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol. Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. I'll Never Let Go
  2. Called Out in the Dark
  3. The Weight of Love
  4. This Isn't Everything You Are
  5. The Garden Rules
  6. Fallen Empires
  7. Berlin
  8. Lifening
  9. New York
  10. In the End
  11. Those Distant Bells
  12. The Symphony
  13. The President
  14. Broken Bottles Form a Star (Prelude)

Status: Platinum

Wildness (2018)

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol performs at O2 Apollo Manchester on December 01, 2019 in Manchester, England.
Snow Patrol. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Tracklist:

  1. Life on Earth
  2. Don't Give In
  3. Heal Me
  4. Empress
  5. A Dark Switch
  6. What If This Is All the Love You Ever Get?
  7. A Youth Written in Fire
  8. Soon
  9. Wild Horses
  10. Life and Death

Status: Gold

The Forest Is the Path (2024)

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol performs at The 3Arena Dublin on February 18, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland
Snow Patrol, pictured 2025. Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. All
  2. The Beginning
  3. Everything's Here and Nothing's Lost
  4. Your Heart Home
  5. This Is the Sound of Your Voice
  6. Hold Me in the Fire
  7. Years That Fall
  8. Never Really Tire
  9. These Lies
  10. What If Nothing Breaks?
  11. Talking About Hope
  12. The Forest Is the Path
