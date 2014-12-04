According to a statement from his record label, Yep Roc Records, the cause of death was complications arising from a stroke.

McLagan joined rock band Small Faces, known for hits such as Itchycoo Park and Lazy Sunday, in 1965, continuing to play with the band after they changed their name to the Faces in 1969, and gained new band-members Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood.

After the Faces split in 1975, McLagan worked as a session musician with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and Chuck Berry.

Fans had been hoping for a Faces and Small Faces reunion, after McLagan told ABC News Radio, "It’s a plan. I hope it all comes together. It sounds like it will this time," earlier this year.

Billy Bragg and Sex Pistols' Steve Jones are among those who have payed tribute to McLagan on Twitter.