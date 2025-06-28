With a firm fanbase within the LGBTQ+ community, Scissor Sisters have withstood the test of time – and even though it's been 13 years since they last released music, they earned some of the best reviews of their career for their most recent tour.

Here's everything you need to know about Scissor Sisters' records to date.

Scissor Sisters. Brian Rasic/Getty Images

To date, Scissor Sisters have released four albums.

Scissor Sisters (2004)

Ta-Dah (2006)

Night Work (2010)

Magic Hour (2012)

They also documented the early years of the band via two live concert films.

We Are Scissor Sisters... And So Are You (2004)

Hurrah! A Year of Ta-Dah (2007)

Scissor Sisters studio albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

Scissor Sisters (2004)

Scissor Sisters (pictured 2004). Jon Super/Redferns

Tracklist:

Laura Take Your Mama Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd cover) - reached No. 10 in the UK Charts Mary Lovers in the Backseat Tits on the Radio Filthy/Gorgeous - reached No. 5 in the UK Charts Music Is the Victim Better Luck It Can't Come Quickly Enough Return to Oz

Status: 9x Platinum

Upon its release, Scissor Sisters (the album) shot to No.1 in the UK album charts, remaining at the top spot for four weeks. It remained in the charts for 131 weeks total (over two years).

Spawning hits including an electro-disco version of Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb, the band also had success on the radio with Filthy/Gorgeous, Take Your Mama and Laura.

In 2005, the band took home three BRIT Awards for International Breakthrough Act, International Group and International Album.

The GLAAD Media Awards also awarded them Outstanding Music Artist (which they'll later receive two more times for Ta-Dah and Night Work).

Comfortably Numb also earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording – ultimately losing out to Britney Spears's Toxic.

Ta-Dah (2006)

Scissor Sisters (pictured 2006). Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tracklist:

I Don't Feel Like Dancin' – No. 1 for four weeks on the UK Chart She's My Man I Can't Decide Lights Land of a Thousand Words Intermission Kiss You Off Ooh Paul McCartney The Other Side Might Tell You Tonight Everybody Wants the Same Thing

Status: 5x Platinum

Following the album's release, the band won Best International Group at the Meteor Music Awards.

Night Work (2010)

Scissor Sisters (pictured 2010). Gus Stewart/Redferns

Tracklist:

Night Work Whole New Way Fire with Fire Any Which Way Harder You Get Running Out Something Like This Skin This Cat Skin Tight Sex and Violence Night Life Invisible Light

Status: Gold

Night Work won Best Dance Album at the New York Music Awards.

Single Invisible Light also won Best Art Direction and Design in a Video at the UK Music Video Awards.

Magic Hour (2012)

Scissor Sisters. Neil Lupin/Redferns via Getty Images

Tracklist:

Baby Come Home Keep Your Shoes On Inevitable Only the Horses Year of Living Dangerously Let's Have a Kiki Shady Love San Luis Obispo Self Control Best in Me The Secret Life of Letters Somewhere Ms. Matronic's Magic Message (bonus track)

In October 2012, the band announced they would be going on an "indefinite hiatus" in order to pursue other projects.

They later asserted they had not split as a group, and five years later they would release single Swerlk alongside American singer MNDR. Working in association with GLAAD, the song was to raise money for non-profit the Contigo Fund, which aims to help LGBTQ+ individuals.

The single was released in 2017, a year after Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.

After that, the band largely disappeared, but surprised everyone in 2024 when they announced their return.

However, Ana Matronic was not part of the reunion, citing she was busy working on a new project, with Jake Shears, Babydaddy and Del Marquis continuing on as a trio.

