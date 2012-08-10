Sara Cox to cover Fearne Cotton Radio 1 maternity leave
Coxy will take over the BBC weekday morning show later this year
Don't worry BBC Radio 1 fans, Fearne Cotton's show is in safe hands while she takes time out to have her first child. DJ Sara Cox will be taking over the controls of the weekday morning show following the news that Fearne is pregnant.
The 30 year old DJ revealed on her blog on Wednesday that she and her partner Jesse Wood (son of Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood) were expecting a baby. Her 3.5 million Twitter followers promptly went into meltdown with congratulations.
Best friend Holly Willoughby tweeted: "Just the best news! @Fearnecotton welcome to motherhood my darlin! Love you loads!!!! Xxx"
Fearne has not revealed how far into her pregnancy she is, but said at the start of her Thursday show she was delighted to be finally able to reveal her secret. "I sighed a big sigh of relief now I'm able to tell people. I was really overwhelmed with all the messages yesterday," she said.
Sara Cox, who presented the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show between 2000 and 2003, will begin presenting the 10am-12:45pm slot later this year.