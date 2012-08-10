Best friend Holly Willoughby tweeted: "Just the best news! @Fearnecotton welcome to motherhood my darlin! Love you loads!!!! Xxx"

Fearne has not revealed how far into her pregnancy she is, but said at the start of her Thursday show she was delighted to be finally able to reveal her secret. "I sighed a big sigh of relief now I'm able to tell people. I was really overwhelmed with all the messages yesterday," she said.

Advertisement

Sara Cox, who presented the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show between 2000 and 2003, will begin presenting the 10am-12:45pm slot later this year.