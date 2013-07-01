“I’ve only done that sort of thing once in my life, with a couple of oriental girls, and it’s not my thing. I’m a romantic and like a one-on-one situation, candlelight and foreplay, all the old-fashioned things,” he said.

In the interview Stewart says he would be keen to revive the band The Faces with Ronnie Wood and others and claims that he is a better singer than Jagger.

He says: “I’d like to return with the Faces. Ronnie and I talk about it, and when the Stones finish – Mick Jagger is several years older than me – we’ll have a window of opportunity if we’re not on zimmers. Keep the faith. I’ve always looked on myself as one of a band and never sought a solo career.

More like this

“Mick’s a fine blues singer, but technically not as good as me. He’s made the best of what he’s got, but I don’t think he could do standards and he may not want to. There’s never been much rivalry between any of our generation – well, maybe me and Elton but that’s friendly.”

Stewart also reveals that he is opposed to Scottish independence.

“There may be three or four pints of Scottish blood in me, tartan pride,” he says. “It’s always been a spiritual home, but as I don’t live there I shouldn’t comment on Scottish independence. If it’s good for the Scots I’m happy. I hope it’s not a lot of kids thinking ‘Braveheart’. I’d hate to see the union broken after all these years.” He lowers his voice, whispers, “And I don’t think it will happen.”

Advertisement

A BBC imagine film about Stewart's career, Can’t Stop Me Now, will air on Tuesday July 9.