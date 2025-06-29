It's clear Rod is going to pull out all the stops to make the Legends spot on Sunday 29th June special too, revealing to Radio Times that his return to the iconic event is going to set him back a whopping £300,000.

However, he noted the honour of performing in a slot – which started with Tony Bennett in 1998 and has since featured the likes of Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue, Diana Ross, and last year's star Shania Twain – makes the cost worth it.

He's also confirmed he's bringing out at least three guests during his performance, and managed to blag an extra 15 minutes on stage.

“It’s difficult because they only gave me an hour-and-a-quarter slot. So I begged them: can I do another 15 minutes? Because usually I play for two hours," he said.

"It means that there’s a lot of songs that people love that I won’t be able to play – and I’ve got three guests coming on.”

Here's everything you need to know about his releases to date, and the biggest singles from that time.

Rod Stewart Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Image

Over the years, Rod has been consistently releasing music – with 32 studio albums to date.

On top of that, Rod has released four live albums and 22 Greatest Hits and Compilation albums.

His studio albums are:

An Old Raincoat Won't Ever Let You Down (1969)

Gasoline Alley (1970)

Every Picture Tells a Story (1971)

Never a Dull Moment (1972)

Smiler (1974)

Atlantic Crossing (1975)

A Night on the Town (1976)

Foot Loose & Fancy Free (1977)

Blondes Have More Fun (1978)

Foolish Behaviour (1980)

Tonight I'm Yours (1981)

Body Wishes (1983)

Camouflage (1984)

Every Beat of My Heart (1986)

Out of Order (1988)

Vagabond Heart (1991)

A Spanner in the Works (1995)

When We Were the New Boys (1998)

Human (2001)

It Had to Be You: The Great American Songbook (2002)

As Time Goes By: The Great American Songbook, Volume II (2003)

Stardust: The Great American Songbook, Volume III (2004)

Thanks for the Memory: The Great American Songbook, Volume IV (2005)

Still the Same... Great Rock Classics of Our Time (2006)

Soulbook (2009)

Once in a Blue Moon: The Lost Album (2010)

Fly Me to the Moon... The Great American Songbook Volume V (2010)

Merry Christmas, Baby (2012)

Time (2013)

Another Country (2015)

Blood Red Roses (2018)

The Tears of Hercules (2021)

Swing Fever (with Jools Holland) (2024)

What are Rod Stewart's most successful albums and songs?

Rod Stewart Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Over the years, Rod Stewart has made it to No. 1 on the Official UK Albums chart a staggering 11 times.

A further 38 albums have also reached the Top 10 during their run – including live releases, specials and compilations.

His No.1 songs are:

Maggie May (Sept 1971)

You Wear It Well (Aug 1972)

Sailing (Aug 1975)

I Don’t Want To Talk About It / The First Cut Is the Deepest (April 1977)

D’Ya Think I’m Sexy? (Nov 1978)

Baby Jane (1983)

His No. 1 albums are:

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.