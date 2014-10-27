Robbie Williams live tweets wife's labour
Pictures? Check. Videos? Check. It's OK, Robbie's "totally got this"
Ever wondered what being in the labour room with singer Robbie Williams might be like? You'd perhaps think his wife Ayda would be the only one to ever know. But not anymore. Thanks to a bit of dedicated filming and tweeting from Mr Williams himself during the birth of their second baby.
Welcome world, to the labour room with Robbie Williams...
Robbie kicks things off with a shot of Ayda's shoes
Before whipping out the camcorder while Ayda, er, danced
He is helping though
Things get active
Everyone was holding in there
Robbie steps back as Ayda's water is broken
There's a lot of hand holding
But Robbie's. Got. This
He's even making jokes, referring to a comment he made on The Graham Norton Show after their first child was born, comparing watching the birth being like watching his favourite pub burn down
