Ever wondered what being in the labour room with singer Robbie Williams might be like? You'd perhaps think his wife Ayda would be the only one to ever know. But not anymore. Thanks to a bit of dedicated filming and tweeting from Mr Williams himself during the birth of their second baby.

Advertisement

Welcome world, to the labour room with Robbie Williams...

Robbie kicks things off with a shot of Ayda's shoes

Before whipping out the camcorder while Ayda, er, danced

He is helping though

More like this

Things get active

Everyone was holding in there

Robbie steps back as Ayda's water is broken

There's a lot of hand holding

But Robbie's. Got. This

He's even making jokes, referring to a comment he made on The Graham Norton Show after their first child was born, comparing watching the birth being like watching his favourite pub burn down

Advertisement

Keep up with the updates @robbiewilliams

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement