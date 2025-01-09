It also features guest appearances from Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Alison Krauss and more.

Speaking about how the record was an organic partnership with T Bone, Starr said during an appearance on BBC Radio 2’s The Country Show with Bob Harris on Thursday (9th January): "That’s how we got together, because he came in and we were just chatting, and the last thing on my mind was 'let’s make an album', but… the conversation and songs and that… 'Let’s do it, will you do it?' and he said 'yes' and here we are.

"It wasn't, like, the big plan, he's coming over, we’re gonna talk about this. No, he's coming over, just gonna chat and say hi, and it ended up with an album called Look Up…. Very organic, that's what I love."

Talking about choosing which songs should go on the album, he said: "I only listened to the song[s], I didn't know who had written them. Billy's [Strings] came on and I said, 'Oh yeah.' But I just said yes because I loved it, I didn't know it was different writers."

Asked about the brilliant guest appearances on the album, Starr said: "We have – some of them I haven't met yet! Billy I haven’t met… I've heard about him and, you know, he's like the guy of the moment."

The album marks Starr’s first full album in country style in over 50 years.

Speaking about country music being an "emotional genre", he added: "It’s all about the story, where it goes and where it, you know… We’re just lovers of country music."

BBC Radio 2's The Country Show with Bob Harris airs on BBC Radio 2 on Thursdays at 9pm.

