Weller said he was "shocked and saddened".

In a statement, his management company announced that he "passed away peacefully on Monday evening in Woking, after a short illness, with family by his side".

"Rick was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was a devoted friend to many, who will be greatly missed."

The Jam released several albums together, including All Mod Cons (1978) and Sound Affects (1980).

They had four UK number one hits including Going Underground and A Town Called Malice, and also had a UK number one album - The Gift.

Buckler was part of the band from their formation in 1972 until they split up a decade later.

Buckler and Foxton later performed together in From the Jam, while Weller went on to form pop band Style Council and picked up several number one albums as a solo artist.

Weller posted a tribute to Buckler on social media, writing: "I'm shocked and saddened by Rick's passing. I'm thinking back to us all rehearsing in my bedroom in Stanley Road, Woking. To all the pubs and clubs we played at as kids, to eventually making a record."

He continued: "What a journey! We went far beyond our dreams and what we made stands the test of time. My deepest sympathy to all family and friends - P.W x."

Weller also shared a statement from Foxton, in which he said: "I was shocked and devastated to hear the very sad news today. Rick was a good guy and a great drummer whose innovative drum patterns helped shape our songs."

Foxton continued: "I'm glad we had the chance to work together as much as we did. My thoughts are with [his wife Lesley] and his family at this very difficult time."