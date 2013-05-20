To Baker's amazement, Branson agreed – in words that appear in Radio Times magazine today and therefore almost certainly form some kind of watertight legal agreement.

Asked by Baker whether he still has his "horde of personal vinyl", Branson said: “Yes, I have, actually. All of them – boxed up somewhere. Haven’t seen them for years but I still have all my old albums, yes.”

"Give them to me," said Baker. "Give me your collection."

“You still collect, do you?" Branson replied. "And play it? OK. Fine. You can have them."

Make some room on the shelves, Mrs Baker: there are an awful lot of Faust, Mike Oldfield and Tangerine Dream LPs coming home with Danny...

