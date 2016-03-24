Grohl wrote: “It has been brought to my attention that the band is having difficulty functioning within the current noise restriction placed upon them by the Cornwall Council, a maximum of 30 to 40 decibels (approximately the level of a dishwasher at 15 meters distance.

“Like many musicians,” he adds, “I started in a garage in my neighbourhood. Music is not only a healthy pastime, it is a wonderful, creative outlet for kids, and fosters a sense of community necessary to the emotional and social development of any child.”

The singer and drummer – who casually mentions he has sold more than 100 million records – ends by asking the council to reconsider its restrictions, adding that “in doing so, you will be sending a message that Cornwall is not only a home to music and the arts, but a place that encourages children to follow their dreams in world where anything is possible”.

Adam Jones, a 17-year-old member of Black Leaves of Envy, told the BBC the band had been left “speechless” by Grohl’s support. But Cornwall Council insisted it was “legally required to investigate once it has received a complaint about noise”.

A spokesman added that the council had not ordered the band to stop playing but had “advised that the sound levels are currently too high”, and suggested installing sound proofing.