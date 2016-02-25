The O2 crowd were on their feet as Oldman explained why his friend truly embodied the meaning of the word 'icon'.

Bowie passed away in January after an 18-month battle with cancer. Oldman joked the singer really quite liked the cheekbones it earned him, saying he was the "sweetest soul ever".

19-year-old Lorde, backed by Bowie's touring band, then sang a version of Life on Mars.

Watch the tribute here: