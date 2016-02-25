Re-live the Brit Awards' touching tribute to David Bowie
Annie Lennox and Gary Oldman celebrated the life of the music icon
Published: Thursday, 25 February 2016 at 8:55 am
Annie Lennox and Gary Oldman led a moving tribute to David Bowie during last night's Brit Awards.
Advertisement
As well as looking back over his remarkable career, the two stars shared personal anecdotes as they picked up the 2016 Icon Award on his behalf.
The O2 crowd were on their feet as Oldman explained why his friend truly embodied the meaning of the word 'icon'.
Bowie passed away in January after an 18-month battle with cancer. Oldman joked the singer really quite liked the cheekbones it earned him, saying he was the "sweetest soul ever".
19-year-old Lorde, backed by Bowie's touring band, then sang a version of Life on Mars.
More like this
Advertisement
Watch the tribute here:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement