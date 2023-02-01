Kay is no stranger to the Zoe Ball breakfast show, having previously covered for her when she has been absent, but how long is he likely to be taking her place?

Zoe Ball has been absent from her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show since Monday (January 30th 2023), with Vernon Kay stepping in for the veteran DJ.

Read on for everything you need to know about Ball's absence from her show and when she's likely to return.

Why isn’t Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio 2 show?

The radio presenter took to social media on Sunday (29th January 2023) to reveal she won’t be hosting her breakfast show after contracting COVID.

On Twitter, Ball shared an image of herself with a germ emoji over her face alongside Rylan Clark and Kay and wrote alongside: “So I’ve got covid… but good news is ya man @vernonkay is looking after y’all @BBCRadio2. Back soon.”

Clark commented: “Noooooooooo", while Kay confirmed that he would be taking over the airwaves while Ball recovered.

“Couple of mornings on @BBCRadio2 coming up!!” he Tweeted. “Get well quickly @ZoeTheBall 5am wake up’s play havoc with the eye bags!! See you tomorrow from 6.30AM.”

When will Zoe Ball return?

Vernon Kay on All Star Family Fortunes. ITV

Ball will be absent until she recovers from COVID.

She’s likely to update her 400,000 Twitter followers soon, so keep an eye on this page and we'll let you know as soon as we hear anything!

In the meantime, her breakfast show is in safe hands.

Kay has had plenty of practice on the airwaves, having previously hosted his own show on BBC Radio 1 between 2004 and 2012, before going on to present a show on Radio X from 2015 to 2017.

The I’m a Celeb alum has also presented various television shows for ITV, including All Star Family Fortunes, Just the Two of Us, Beat the Star, The Whole 19 Yards, and Splash!

In addition, he often steps in to host This Morning when Friday host Dermot O’Leary is absent.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

Zoe Ball's Breakfast Show airs weekdays at 6:30am-9:30am on BBC Radio 2 – find out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.