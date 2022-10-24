Gough passed away from a suspected heart attack at his home in Lackford, Suffolk, while hosting GenX Radio’s breakfast show this morning (24th October 2022).

The station paid tribute to the DJ and said: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program.

"Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum. Tim was doing what he loved. He was 55 years old."

The broadcaster is said to have been about an hour into the broadcast when the music came to a halt halfway through a song with no explanation.

The music resumed a few minutes later but Gough did not return to his show.

Hours later, broadcaster GenX Radio Suffolk confirmed that Gough had died.

James Hazell, managing director of GenX Radio, said: "To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heartbroken by the news.

"I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time."

Broadcaster Steph Miskin led the tributes to Gough, tweeting: "Tim was one of the kindest and most loveliest men I've had the pleasure of being friends with... Now that is a legacy we can all aspire to. Cheers Tim for all the memories, love and laughs.

Broadcaster Amy Voce also wrote on Twitter: "Absolutely gutted to hear this news about Tim. He was my first ever boss in radio at Leicester Sound when I was 18 and was SO wonderful. I have the happiest of memories & we always kept in touch & if it wasn’t for him I might not be in radio..."

Radio presenter Jason King wrote: "Heartbroken today. A phone call just after midday confirmed the news that none of us could have expected Tim Gough is no longer with us. A beautiful human, gentleman and father. Sleep well my friend, it’s been a privilege to call you a friend."

Gough is survived by his mother, brother, sister and son.