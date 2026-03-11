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The Crown stars Eileen Atkins and Alex Jennings reunite for BBC Radio 4 drama
The two stars worked together on biographical drama Hope Bourne for the first time since their roles as Queen Mary and her son the Duke of Windsor in The Crown
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Published: Wednesday, 11 March 2026 at 2:37 pm
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