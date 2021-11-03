The Archers announce The Ambridge Mystery Plays spin-off airing over Christmas

The characters of BBC Radio 4’s long-running audio drama The Archers will star in an adaptation of The Mystery Plays this Christmas, the BBC has announced.

The show’s resident thespian Lynda Snell MBE (voiced by Carole Boyd) will be putting on the performance after shelving it earlier this year amid competition from a rival production.

It is understood that Lynda’s version will feature a cast of Ambridge residents, who have been “cajoled” into taking part by her unbeatable persistence.

That’s not exactly surprising as the character is well-known for her tenacity, whether that’s in relation to a public campaign or one of her many amateur dramatic shows.

The Mystery Plays, also known as Mystery Cycles, date back to the 15th and 16th centuries, when they retold the story of Jesus’ life to ordinary people in cities like Coventry and Wakefield.

Tackling such historic material, you can bet that Lynda will want to get things exactly right, pitching an ambitious performance taking place across three locations: the green in Ambridge, Brookfield Farm and Grey Gables.

The BBC promises that she will have taken some “artistic license”, merging the various Mystery Cycles with elements of the Coventry Cycle to create a unique show.

The final performance will be broadcast in two standalone broadcasts on Sunday 26th December (Boxing Day) and Sunday 2nd January at 3pm on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.

Meanwhile, fans will be able to hear how work on the show is progressing by tuning into The Archers in the days and weeks leading up to the performance, with casting, rehearsals and “first night nerves” all to be incorporated into the plot of the ongoing series.

The Ambridge Mystery Plays will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds on Sunday 26th December and Sunday 2nd January at 3pm. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.