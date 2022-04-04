For the second year in a row we have partnered with the Radio Academy and organisers of the ARIAs, and are asking you to pick the Radio Times moment of 2022.

The ARIAs are back for 2022, and are once again honouring the best in radio from the past year.

There are some truly special nominees to choose between and the past year has been full of emotional, heartwarming and powerful moments - which do you consider to be the best of the best when it comes to the past year in radio broadcasting?

Voting is open now, and will remain open until 11:59pm on 24th April 2022. Choose your pick in the poll below - and don't click until you're really sure who you want to win as once you've clicked, your vote will be submitted!

The nominees are...

Adele Roberts returns to Radio 1 after treatment for bowel cancer

When Adele returned to the airwaves the month after her diagnosis, she was determined to use the opportunity to encourage listeners to get checked, to normalise stomas and thank the NHS. The response was overwhelming with many listeners thanking Adele for drawing attention to something they (or a loved one) have experienced.

Annie Mac's last show, on Radio 1

On July 30th 2021, Annie left BBC Radio 1 after 17 years. Her final two hours was dedicated to the music, artists and genres she championed throughout her career, but mostly it was a heartfelt goodbye and thank you to her loyal audience. Her closing words were shared by thousands across social media.

Naga Munchetty discusses her coil pain, on Radio 5 Live

The moment Naga shared her excruciating experience of having an IUD fitted, and changed the national conversation around pain relief for gynaecological procedures. 1.7 million people read the resulting BBC news article, and it was written up in every national newspaper. Her words opened up a national debate which resulted in a change in guidance – now, all women are offered pain relief – because of a moment of national radio.

Richard Osman reveals his food addiction, on Desert Island Discs

For the first time anywhere, Richard Osman talked about his problems with food and eating. His openness prompted numerous newspaper features, reaching a vast audience.

Grado's Scotland Team Talk, on Go Radio

There are no parts of Scottish society that were untouched by the Scottish national football team’s return to a major tournament. Grado’s team talk, directed to the players in the Scottish national side, connected and resonated with a country that had regained its national pride, after 23 years of heartache, embarrassment and so much in between.

Karen Robson hears her dad’s song ‘Little Girl’, on BBC Radio Newcastle

Having issued an appeal for musicians to help re-record a lullaby composed by her father 56 years earlier, this is the moment Karen first heard “Little Girl”. With her Dad Brian now receiving end-of-life care, listeners across Teesside were moved to tears hearing the new version which mixed Brian’s original vocals with the work of local music students.

Mary wins £102,000, on Clyde 1

Cash Register is Scotland's biggest radio competition - all you have to do is remember the amount to win. In December 2021, Garry Spence made a call to Mary in Glasgow where she won £102,000. Having recently lost her husband to COVID-19, this moment captures the extreme emotions felt by Mary, and the audio made headlines across the UK.

Patricia meets her birth mother for her 100th birthday, on BBC Radio Three Counties

In January, 81-year-old Patricia phoned Justin Dealey to say she had finally found her birth Mother. Due to COVID restrictions, Patricia hadn’t met her Mum yet, and knew she was going to turn 100 that month. Having received special permission to visit her mother’s care home, she shared the magical radio moment with listeners.

Rachael Blackmore wins the Grand National, on talkSPORT

Incredibly, only 19 female jockeys have ever run in the 173 editions of the world's most famous horserace; none had ever won. In 2021, that changed, as Rachael Blackmore won the Grand National. A lockdown Aintree meant that only a few hundred people were on the course, but an emotional Rupert Bell and Lizzie Kelly captured the moment for the nation.

Reverend Cheryl Meban remembering Sarah Everard, on BBC Radio Ulster

The Ulster University Chaplain gripped and moved listeners with her Thought for the Day on Monday, 15th March. The morning after police had clashed with mourners during Sarah’s vigil, Cheryl’s broadcast and following conversation with presenters struck a deep nerve, and was widely reported and praised.

Voting for the Radio Times Moment Of The Year at the 2022 Audio and Radio Industry Awards (ARIAs) is open until 11:59pm on 24th April 2022.

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now