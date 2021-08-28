Prince Charles discusses trees and his childhood vegetable patch with Simon Armitage

Simon Armitage has hosted a number of celebs on his BBC Radio 4 show, The Poet Laureate Has Gone to His Shed, but never a member of the Royal Family – until now.

Prince Charles is the latest guest to join the poet on his show, with the royal heir chatting about his love for nature, his passion for the planet and his childhood in Buckingham Palace.

Speaking to Armitage in the episode, the Prince of Wales says he was “very flattered” and “very touched you should ever consider asking me on your show”.

He goes on to speak about the importance of protecting the planet, saying: “I think we are at a point of rediscovering now, rather late in the day, the importance of reconnection and of understanding that we are a part of nature, not apart from it,” before adding that he doesn’t want to “be confronted by my grandchildren and other people’s grandchildren saying why didn’t you do something when you could?”.

The Prince also speaks about growing vegetables in the gardens of Buckingham Palace as a child with a young Princess Anne, saying: “My sister and I had a little vegetable patch in the back of some border somewhere. We had great fun trying to grow tomatoes rather unsuccessfully and things like that.

“There was a wonderful Head Gardener at Buckingham Palace, he was called Mr Nutbeam, rather splendidly. He was splendid and he helped us a bit, my sister and I, with the little garden we had.”

The Poet Laureate Has Gone to His Shed is on Radio 4 at 19:15 on Saturday 28th August. You can also listen back on BBC Sounds.

