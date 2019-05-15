“I have really enjoyed hosting the News Quiz and I count myself as extremely lucky to have had this opportunity,” he said in a statement.

"I would now really like to focus more on acting and writing, and stepping down from this job will give me the flexibility to do this while also spending more time at home with my enormous family.

“I’m very grateful to the production staff, panellists, writers, technicians and newsreaders who all make the show what it is, and also to the listeners who are enthusiastic, loyal and - based on those who I bump into on trains and so forth - Thank you all.”

The comedian took the helm of the panel show in 2015, taking over from Sandi Toksvig.

Hosts of The News Quiz 1977-1979: Barry Norman 1979-1981: Barry Took 1981–1985: Simon Hoggart 1986–1995: Barry Took 1996–2006: Simon Hoggart 2006–2015: Sandi Toksvig 2015-2019: Miles Jupp

Radio 4 are yet to announce who will take over the role, saying a successor will be appointed “in due course”.

Advertisement

The News Quiz is on 6.30pm Fridays on Radio 4