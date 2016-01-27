Late Night Woman's Hour first launched in August 2015 as an eight-part series fronted by Laverne and regular presenter Jane Garvey, and will complement the daily magazine programme, looking at individual topics with in-depth discussion. Episode one will see Laverne and her guests discuss purity and what it means for women in sex, food and religion, with further subjects to include money, anger, fertility and birth.

"I'm so excited to be part of the Woman's Hour team," said Laverne. "Woman's Hour has wonderful history, but has also never felt more relevant. I've been a listener for years and hope that our late-night shows can continue the programme's fearless, surprising and engaging line of inquiry, finding out more about women's lives today."

Next month will also see Woman's Hour launch The Green Room – a video pilot aimed at younger women to run for at least six weeks. Published on BBC Taster, it will include short, shareable films and celebrity interviews focusing on the everyday lived experience of women.

“This October we’ll be marking our 70th anniversary and I’m immensely proud that as we approach that milestone Woman’s Hour continues to evolve," added the programme's editor Alice Feinstein. "We still report on the issues that affect the lives of women often seldom discussed elsewhere, our daily programme is hugely popular with audiences, both male and female, and our podcast has allowed us to connect with even more listeners digitally."