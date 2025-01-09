The show will include several of the features already made popular in her time at the station, including Desert Island Disco and People’s Playlist, as well as live sessions and a huge assortment of music from an eclectic array of artists.

She made the announcement during an appearance on this morning's Breakfast Show, while also revealing that Nick Grimshaw – who has been hosting in her absence – will now be a permanent fixture in the early mornings.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"As listeners will know, I had a really tough 2024 and worried at times that I wouldn’t be able to return to the station I love so much," Laverne explained.

"It has been a huge honour (and so much fun) to host the Breakfast Show for six wonderful years, but it is time to pass the baton on, and to set my alarm a little later."

She added: "During my recovery I learned all over again about the power of music, the people you surround yourself with and the emotional support and joy radio can provide.

"I’m so grateful to be able to get back to doing what I love and sharing those things with our brilliant listeners every day."

Nick Grimshaw. Getty

Meanwhile, speaking about his new role, Grimshaw thanked listeners for having "made me feel so welcome" while he had been covering for Laverne.

He continued: "6 Music is a precious place, a station I love, I’m honestly honoured to be asked to work there and can’t wait to continue supplying the best new music from the world’s most interesting artists."

Both new shows will begin in February, with Nemone stepping in to present the Breakfast Show in the interim, from Monday 13th January.

Meanwhile, current daytime host Mary Anne Hobbs will be taking a sabbatical before returning to the station later in the spring with a new show.

"It really is wonderful news that Lauren is feeling better and is ready to return to 6 Music," 6 Music's chief Samantha Moy said of the news. "Like our listeners, we have missed her enormously and we can’t wait to have her back on air."

Of Grimshaw, she added: "Since the summertime, Nick has hosted our Breakfast show, and it’s been clear how much our listeners have taken him into their homes and hearts.

"He is one of the finest broadcasters of his generation and we are thrilled that he is going to become the brand new presenter of the 6 Music Breakfast show."

She also described Hobbs as "the very best of us at 6 Music", and said that "we look forward to our wild horse’s return later this year".

Advertisement

Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.