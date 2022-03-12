Film critic Mark Kermode and radio presenter Simon Mayo have become one of the broadcaster's most popular duos, with their partnership also including co-authored book The Movie Doctors, which was published in 2015.

Kermode and Mayo's Film Review is coming to an end after more than two decades on BBC Radio 5 Live.

They are known for tackling all the new releases of the day – from celebrated arthouse flicks to blockbuster fare – with a distinct style of witty banter and bickering.

However, their Friday afternoon programme will soon be absent from the airwaves, as Mayo announced yesterday their final show on BBC Radio 5 Live would be broadcast on Friday 1st April.

He said: “21 years is a long time to be clogging up the schedules and we have decided – and to be clear, no one else has decided – to… step away, to withdraw, to spread our wings, to exit pursued by a bear. We are way too expensive and there are much better things for the BBC to be spending their money on.”

Kermode and Mayo's Film Review first launched back in 2001 as a segment on the latter's 5 Live show, but its popularity encouraged the BBC to spin it off into its very own two-hour programme.

For several years now, the recorded programme has been available to download as a podcast, becoming one of the most popular produced by the BBC by 2014.

Station controller Heidi Dawson said: “Mark and Simon’s unique partnership has been an important part of BBC Radio 5 Live for 21 years. Their decision to end the programme is a sad moment; they will be much missed by our listeners and everyone at the station.”

Intriguingly, after the announcement was made, Kermode tweeted "we'll be back... stay tuned," prompting some fans to wonder whether the duo could reunite at a different broadcaster.

Such was the case for Americast presenters Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel, who recently announced their departure from the BBC and a new project in development at Global's LBC station.

