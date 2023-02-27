The veteran broadcaster announced on air in January 2023 that he would be leaving the station, ending a 31-year stint in the role.

The presenter of the Radio 2's mid-morning weekday show Ken Bruce has become the latest BBC star to quit for pastures new.

Bruce’s departure comes shortly after Steve Wright quit Radio 2 after 23 years as the station’s afternoon host.

Presenters Paul O’Grady and Vanessa Feltz have also departed from the station in the past year.

Their replacements, including Scott Mills, Rob Beckett and Owain Wyn, are all younger, leading to ageism complaints from some listeners.

So, when is Bruce leaving and who will replace the presenter on his weekday mid-morning slot on Radio 2? Read on for everything you need to know about his departure.

When is Ken Bruce leaving Radio 2?

Ken Bruce. Getty/Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Bruce has suggested he will be leaving the BBC earlier than intended.

He announced on Twitter that he would be presenting his final show on Friday 3rd March, writing on Friday 24th February: "I had intended fulfilling my contract until the end of March but the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Let's enjoy the week ahead!"

Why is Ken Bruce leaving Radio 2?

Bruce is moving to rival commercial station Greatest Hits Radio to present a new mid-morning show from 10am to 1pm.

When approached for comment by RadioTimes.com, a Radio 2 spokesperson said: “Ken decided to leave Radio 2 and it’s always been known he’s leaving in March.

"Returning to Wogan House for a week after a month of broadcasting the Piano Room sessions at Maida Vale provided a natural break. We wish Ken all the best for the future.”

Ken Bruce Radio 2 replacement

Vernon Kay. BBC

Vernon Kay will be replacing Bruce on his mid-morning Radio 2 slot, the BBC has confirmed, however Kay's new show won't launch be launching until May 2023.

In the interim between Bruce's exit and Kay's new slot, Radio 2 favourite Gary Davies will host the slot from Monday 6th March.

"Vernon is a lovely bloke and I wish him all the best," Bruce told BBC News, adding that he "wouldn't dare give anyone else tips about broadcasting".

Speaking about his new role, Kay said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone to present the mid-morning show on Radio 2, and what an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce."

He continued: "I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world whilst in the company of the Radio 2 listeners who I feel I’ve got to know over the last 18 months. It’s a dream come true to join the Radio 2 family and I can’t wait to start."

The presenter has previously had his own shows on Radio 1 and Radio X, and currently hosts Radio 2's Dance Sounds of the '90s with his 'Back to Bolton Cheesy Bangers'.

During his career, Kay has also hosted the ITV game show All Star Family Fortunes, Beat the Star, The Whole 19 Yards and Skating with the Stars over in the US.

Visit our TV Guide, Radio Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.