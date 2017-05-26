Katie Hopkins is leaving LBC with immediate effect
Radio station LBC will be parting ways with its most controversial talk show host
Katie Hopkins will leave LBC with immediate effect, the radio station has announced.
The former Apprentice star and controversial commentator began presenting a Sunday morning talk show in April 2016 and has often sparked headlines with provocative statements.
In the aftermath of the Manchester terror attack she has provoked fresh outrage after saying that a "final solution" was needed – a term the Nazis used to describe the Holocaust.
In a now-deleted Tweet, the columnist wrote: "22 dead – number rising. Schofield. Don’t you even dare. Do not be part of the problem. We need a final solution. #Machester."
Several other commentators called for a boycott of the radio station.
Her usual Sunday slot has been replaced by a silhouette with the title "Leading Britain's Conversation".
The radio station announced in a message online, "LBC and Katie Hopkins have agreed that Katie will leave LBC effective immediately".
Columnist Owen Jones – one of the people calling for a "boycott" of LBC until they dropped Hopkins from its roster of presenters – responded to the announcement, saying, "We stood against hatred, and, this time, we won."