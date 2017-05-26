In the aftermath of the Manchester terror attack she has provoked fresh outrage after saying that a "final solution" was needed – a term the Nazis used to describe the Holocaust.

In a now-deleted Tweet, the columnist wrote: "22 dead – number rising. Schofield. Don’t you even dare. Do not be part of the problem. We need a final solution. #Machester."

Several other commentators called for a boycott of the radio station.

Her usual Sunday slot has been replaced by a silhouette with the title "Leading Britain's Conversation".

The radio station announced in a message online, "LBC and Katie Hopkins have agreed that Katie will leave LBC effective immediately".

Columnist Owen Jones – one of the people calling for a "boycott" of LBC until they dropped Hopkins from its roster of presenters – responded to the announcement, saying, "We stood against hatred, and, this time, we won."