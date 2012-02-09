Lifetime achievement awards were handed to Don McLean and the Dubliners, who, despite getting on in years, have lost none of their twinkle and closed the show with a rousing rendition of Whisky in the Jar.

In a demonstration of just how folk music is in good hands, Irish band Ioscaid were popular winners of the young folk award and there was a tie for best original song between Bella Hardy (The Herring Girl) and Steve Tilston (The Reckoning).

It was an unfortunate night for The Unthanks, who found themselves nominated in a year when nothing was going to stop the Tabor/Oysterband juggernaut, and they missed out on all four awards they were up for. However, their haunting rendition of King of Rome accompanied by the Brighouse and Rastrick band was one of the performance highlights of the evening.

The awards ceremony can be viewed on the red button from 9pm on Thursday and on the BBC Radio 2 website.

Full results

(winner in bold)

FOLK SINGER OF THE YEAR

Jon Boden

Jackie Oates

Emily Smith

June Tabor

BEST DUO

Tim Edey & Brendan Power

Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell

Spiers & Boden

Marry Waterson & Oliver Knight

BEST GROUP

Bellowhead

The Home Service

June Tabor & Oysterband

The Unthanks

BEST ALBUM

Last – The Unthanks

Purpose & Grace – Martin Simpson

Ragged Kingdom – June Tabor & Oysterband

Saturnine – Jackie Oates

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

The Herring Girl – Bella Hardy

Last – Adrian McNally (performed by The Unthanks)

On Morecambe Bay – Kevin Littlewood (performed by Christy Moore)

The Reckoning – Steve Tilston

BEST TRADITIONAL TRACK

Bonny Bunch of Roses – June Tabor & Oysterband

Lakes of Ponchartrain – Martin Simpson

Maids When You’re Young – Lucy Ward

Sweet Lover of Mine – Emily Smith

HORIZON AWARD

Megan Henwood

Lady Maisery

Pilgrims’ Way

Lucy Ward

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Andy Cutting

Tim Edey

Will Pound

Martin Simpson

BEST LIVE ACT

Bellowhead

The Home Service

Peatbog Faeries

The Unthanks

BBC RADIO 2 YOUNG FOLK AWARD

Sunjay Brayne

Blair Dunlop

Ioscaid

Graham Mackenzie

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Dubliners

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Don McLean

GOOD TRADITION AWARD

Ian Campbell

GOOD TRADITION AWARD

Bill Leader

ROOTS AWARD

Malcolm Taylor