June Spencer retiring from The Archers role as Peggy aged 103

Spencer, who is 103, has been voicing matriarch Peggy Woolley since 1951, when she gave voice to the character for the audio drama's very first episode.

June Spencer is retiring from The Archers after more than 70 years.

Speaking of her departure, Spencer said in a statement: "In 1950 I helped to plant an acorn. It took root and in January 1951 it was planted out and called The Archers. Over the years it has thrived and become a splendid great tree with many branches. But now this old branch, known as Peggy, has become weak and unsafe so I decided it was high time she ‘boughed’ out, so I have duly lopped her."

Spencer's last episode aired on Sunday 31st July.

The Archers' Hilary Newcombe, Alan Devereux and June Spencer in March 1975.

The Archers editor Jeremy Howe said: "I think working with June Spencer has been one of the greatest privileges of my many decades in drama. Her Peggy is one of the great creations of broadcasting – utterly charming, utterly ruthless, sharp as a knife and witty in spades.

"To think that June has commanded the airwaves over an Archers career of over 70 years beggars belief. I have rarely worked with such an inventive, focused and technically brilliant actor, or such a lovely person. Myself and The Archers' team and cast wish June a well-deserved and long retirement – and I know that if she doesn’t think the show is up to the mark, June will be letting us know. Bravo the legend that is June Spencer."

The Duchess of Cornwall, who appeared as herself in a special Archers episode, also commented on Spencer's exit, saying: "Peggy is a true national treasure who has been part of my life, and millions of others, for as long as I can remember."

