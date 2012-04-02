Underworld’s Karl Hyde will present four shows throughout April, starting this Sunday.

Presenters for the vacant Sunday slots in June, July and August are yet to be announced. Cocker’s show returns on 2 September.

6 Music editor Paul Rodgers said: “John Cooper Clarke has already presented some very well-received shows on the station, so we’re confident listeners will enjoy an extended run by him, and Karl Hyde and others will bring new perspectives and music choices during their four-week runs. We look forward to welcoming Jarvis back in September.”

More like this

Advertisement

Cocker himself said: “I’ve got quite a lot on this summer so I thought it best not to spread myself any thinner than usual and take a break from the radio. But I’m already looking forward to bringing some of my summer musical treats back to 6 Music in September.”