John Cooper Clarke to guest-host on 6 Music on Sundays
Underworld’s Karl Hyde will also deputise during Jarvis Cocker’s summer holiday
Legendary Salford punk poet John Cooper Clarke is to guest-present Jarvis Cocker’s Sunday-afternoon show on BBC 6 Music this summer.
Cooper Clarke, who has made many appearances on the station including Cocker’s show, will appear in the Sunday Service slot – renamed A Month of Sundays as part of the station’s tenth birthday celebrations - for four weeks next month.
Underworld’s Karl Hyde will present four shows throughout April, starting this Sunday.
Presenters for the vacant Sunday slots in June, July and August are yet to be announced. Cocker’s show returns on 2 September.
6 Music editor Paul Rodgers said: “John Cooper Clarke has already presented some very well-received shows on the station, so we’re confident listeners will enjoy an extended run by him, and Karl Hyde and others will bring new perspectives and music choices during their four-week runs. We look forward to welcoming Jarvis back in September.”
More like this
Cocker himself said: “I’ve got quite a lot on this summer so I thought it best not to spread myself any thinner than usual and take a break from the radio. But I’m already looking forward to bringing some of my summer musical treats back to 6 Music in September.”