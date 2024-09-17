He wrote: "So... I have cancer... but cancer doesn’t have me! The prognosis is very positive and I’m hoping to be back with you in October."

He explained that until then, he had been advised by medics to "give my voice a rest" and that he would leave listeners in the "capable hands of JK [Jason King] and Amanda [Holden]".

He added: "Huge thanks to them and all the Global Family who have been unbelievably supportive. Be thankful for this day, and when I see you next, I’ll have a great story to tell."

Theakston had previously announced that doctors had noticed a lesion on his vocal cords which he had since had removed – and explained that he had originally sought medical attention after fans got in touch saying they'd noticed a change in his voice.

Holden and King addressed the news on this morning's show, with the latter telling listeners: "He's going to be OK. He's hoping to be back with us very soon."

Meanwhile, Holden said: "I know that after this announcement, all of you listening as well are going to be sending your best wishes to our king.

"Our lovely Jamie, who is going to be better and back with us very soon."

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden. Getty Images

A number of famous friends and former colleagues also sent their best wishes on social media, with Carol Vorderman, Emma Bunton, Lisa Snowdon and Jamie Oliver among those to offer supportive messages.

In addition to his long association with Heart Radio, Theakston has hosted and narrated a number of TV programmes on both the BBC and ITV since first finding fame as a presenter on the children's show Live & Kicking in the 1990s.

Among his credits are Top of the Pops, Caught on Camera and Traffic Cops.

