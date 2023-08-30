As reported by Bauer Media, his family confirmed he died following a "short illness".

A spokesperson for Bauer Media UK said: "Jamie Crick was a broadcaster through and through and played an integral role on our radio stations.

"He was also a great friend to his colleagues at Jazz FM, Scala Radio and the wider Bauer Media teams. He will be sorely missed by them all, along with his friends and listeners.

"Our radio stations have a big gap to fill and will pay tribute accordingly in the near future, but while they all come to terms with Jamie's unexpected passing, they will continue to broadcast the music that he loved in his honour every day.

"Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones at this time."

Crick joined Bauer Media’s UK Jazz FM in 2014 as a guest presenter, before taking over the reins of the breakfast show and moving to the afternoon slot in 2016.

Prior to his, he had worked at Global’s Classic FM from 1994.

He also fronted a show at Jazz FM's sister station Scala Radio, and was creative director of the UK’s first LGBT+ station GaydarRadio, which he helped launch.

Tributes have been flooding in for Crick on social media following the tragic news of his passing.

Fellow radio presenter Simon Bates wrote on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X: "So very sad to learn that Jamie Crick has died. When I first started at Classic FM, Jamie was a fund of support, kindness and good humour."

Fellow broadcaster Danielle Perry wrote: "A devastating day. Jamie was warm, kind, stylish, funny & an impeccable broadcaster, and I’ve only known him for six months at @jazzfm @ScalaRadio - what an impact he’d already made. Sending love & light to his family.. I’ll miss my daily parting link of '..up next..Jamie Crick.'"

Meanwhile, Mark Carter, the BBC South and BBC South East deputy managing director, said: "Hugely saddened to hear of the passing of Jamie Crick. Long before his national career, I heard Jamie on County Sound and thought… that's the kind of presenter I'd like to be. Many years later, I was only too pleased to welcome him into the @BBCSussex @BBCSurrey family."