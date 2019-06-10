It's the third time in four years - he missed out in 2016 - that he has held the number one spot. This time around, Calvin Harris and Little Mix came in second and third place respectively.

Music royalty body PPL - who monitor plays on Radio and TV, as well as pubs, clubs and shops - compiled the data.

The most-played song of the year was Portugal. The Man's Feel It Still (originally released in 2017) followed by Rudimental and Jess Glynne's These Days and Liam Payne and Rita Ora's For You.

More like this

Check out the top ten most-played artists and songs below.

Top 10 most-played artists

Ed Sheeran Calvin Harris Little Mix Rita Ora Coldplay Pink Clean Bandit Dua Lipa George Ezra Jess Glynne

Advertisement

Top 10 most-played songs