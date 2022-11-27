The beloved BBC Radio 4 show, which celebrates its 80th birthday this year, is currently hosted by Lauren Laverne, and tasks guests with deciding on eight recordings, a book and a luxury item that they would take to a deserted island.

Desert Island Discs has revealed the line-up for its festive episodes, which includes former presenter Kirsty Young returning to the show as a castaway, while two Hollywood legends are also due to appear.

Young hosted the show for 12 years before stepping down due to health concerns, during which time she cast away nearly 500 guests, including such A-list celebrities as Dame Judi Dench and Tom Hanks.

Being on the other side of the process could be a challenge for her, given that she has previously joked that being allowed only eight recordings is "frankly unreasonable".

According to BBC News, Young will talk about her coverage of the late Queen's state funeral and Platinum Jubilee celebration, both of which were broadcast earlier this year, while she'll also detail her wider career.

Also appearing on Desert Island Discs next month is Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, who is currently promoting his semi-autobiographical awards contender The Fabelmans.

He'll discuss the "mini-movies" he made as a child as well as his breakthrough into mainstream cinema and subsequent family favourites like E.T: The Extraterrestrial and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Cate Blanchett poses at a special screening for TÁR at Cremorne Orpheum in Sydney, Australia Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Celebrated actor Cate Blanchett will also take part, she currently on the awards circuit for portraying an orchestra conductor in Tár, with Desert Island Discs being a perfect chance to reflect on her illustrious career to date.

The conversation will cover her upbringing in Melbourne, Australia, before moving on to her rise to stardom, which began with a powerful performance in the 1998 historical drama Elizabeth.

Desert Island Discs returns to BBC Radio 4 on Sunday 11th December 2022, with the three new episodes airing weekly, the last of which is scheduled for Christmas Day.

Here is the full Desert Island Discs festive schedule:

Cate Blanchett – Sunday 11th December

Steven Spielberg – Sunday 18th December

Kirsty Young – Sunday 25th December

Desert Island Discs returns to BBC Radio 4 in December.

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now