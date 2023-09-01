Announcing the news on Twitter, which has recently rebranded as X, BBC Radio 6 Music marked the return of Murphy's show, writing: "His weekly nocturnal playlist sees Cillian explore music from all corners of his record collection & share why they hold a special place in his life."

Murphy joined host and DJ Nemone this morning (Friday 1st September) to announce the news. He said: “It’s been a while, but I am thrilled to be back playing tunes on 6 Music, my favourite radio station in the world. The show will be a sound collage of new, old and limited edition tunes for your discerning ears. Can’t wait.”

The first series of Cillian Murphy’s Limited Edition aired in autumn 2020 and the second in autumn 2021 so it's safe to say that fans have been waiting patiently for the actor to return to the airwaves.

One excited fan wrote on Twitter that they've been "praying for times like these" while another wrote: "Absolutely cannot recommend these shows enough. Impeccable music taste and guaranteed new finds."

Although the Irish actor is best known for his roles in films like 28 Days Later and the Dark Knight trilogy, as well as series like Peaky Blinders, the actor sang and played guitar in several bands in his teenage years and early 20s.

The actor previously appeared on Lauren Laverne's BBC Radio 6 show to chat about Oppenheimer, but also talk about his love of music in his creative process. He said: "Music is like a constant companion to me, I'm obsessed with it. It's what I wanted to do originally – it didn't work out."

His previous Radio 6 collections have featured music both old and new, ranging from afrobeats to electronica, jazz, spoken word and poetry.

Most recently, Murphy has received widespread critical acclaim for his starring role in Christopher Nolan's biopic film with Murphy as Robert J Oppenheimer.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com (conducted prior to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike), Murphy said of his character and real-life figure: "I was so immersed in it and so involved in it, and I was trying not to judge the character at all times, and just trying to kind of understand it and give Chris [Nolan] the raw materials for his script."

He added: "I have lots of kind of varying opinions on him, but not one consistent."

Cillian Murphy's Limited Edition returns to BBC Radio 6 on 17th September at 10pm.

