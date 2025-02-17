Announcing the news in a statement today (17th February), Forsyth said (via BBC News): "I'd hoped that I was simply worn out by my many years as a freelance broadcaster and perhaps exhausted following the loss of our dear mother, Patricia, the previous Christmas, but sadly, I now have a firm diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's disease.

"It's been a huge blow, but I'm also feeling some relief that I finally have an explanation for lapses I'd been experiencing, and I'm managing to remain buoyant most of the time."

Janice Forsyth. Carlo Paloni/BAFTA via Getty Images)

Beyond her work on the radio, Forsyth co-founded a podcast production company and also worked as a columnist and is the chair of the Rothesay Pavilion charity.

Her statement continued: "Much as I have loved seeking out and sharing the best of music/literature/theatre/cinema with you, I'm happy now to have the time and freedom to enjoy all of these simply for my own pleasure.

"Call it living in the moment, and you won't be far off! I never took my role lightly and hope I always gave my best, both for your sake and that of my interviewees.

"It's been a blast, and I send a high five to everyone who tuned in on Saturday mornings or on more recent weekday afternoons and heard something interesting."

Louise Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland, said: "Janice has been a hugely popular personality on our airwaves for many years.

"The many production teams she has collaborated with have appreciated her outstanding skill as a presenter on radio and television.

"Her warmth, relaxed interviewing style, and peerless knowledge of arts, music, and culture in Scotland and beyond have made her a firm favourite with audiences over the decades.

"Everyone at BBC Scotland wishes Janice all the very best and we'll be pleased to continue to explore suitable opportunities where we can work together."

