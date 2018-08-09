Speaking about the new role, Laverne said: "I’m so excited about our new show and delighted to be part of the next phase of 6 Music’s evolution.

"Whatever the day brings for our listeners we intend to get them ready for it with a fantastic selection of music and guests who have something worth hearing to say. I can’t wait to get started!"

After 11 years in the Breakfast slot, Shaun Keaveny will shift to weekday afternoons.

Meanwhile Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie will front a brand new weekend Breakfast show, taking over the slot that is currently presented by Mary Anne Hobbs. She will switch from weekends to weekday mid-mornings.

Steve Lamacq’s show will stay in its regular weekday slot, and the evening schedule remains.

The brand new schedule will run as follows:

Monday to Friday

5am-7.30am Chris Hawkins (slot extended; previously 5am-7am)

7.30am-10.30am Lauren Laverne (moving from weekdays 10am-1pm, replacing Shaun Keaveny)

10.30am-1pm Mary Anne Hobbs (was previously weekends from 7am-10am, replacing Lauren Laverne)

1pm-4pm Shaun Keaveny (moving from 7am-10am, replacing Mark Radcliffe)

Saturday and Sunday

7-10am Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie (moving from weekdays 1pm-4pm, replacing Mary Anne Hobbs)

Paul Rodgers, Head of 6 Music, says: "Much-loved presenters playing amazing music is at the heart of what 6 Music does, and these schedule changes will help deliver an even greater range of music on the station across daytime and weekends."