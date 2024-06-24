He continued: "We will very much continue to cover horse racing, as we do so many other sports, not least through interviews with leading lights in the racing world.

"And we will sometimes continue to broadcast from the big-ticket events like the Grand National festival or Cheltenham Gold Cup week."

Read more:

More like this

Former BBC correspondent Cornelius Lysaght said the the removal of the daily tips was a "pity", with others sharing similar opinions, claiming it was "a real shame".

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Lysaght wrote: "A pity @BBCRadio4 @BBCr4today dropping (without real explanation) the tips that have been enjoyable part of prog since 1977; say that just as much (maybe more) as a fan of #Today than #horseracing; the tips (that continue on big days) provided smiles & priceless moments of levity."

Following the BBC's decision, a spokesperson for the British Horseracing Authority said (via Racing Post): "Racing is the second-best attended sport in Britain and enjoys considerable media coverage as a result.

"Through ITV Racing, the sport is live on free-to-air television on almost 120 days, as well as enjoying further coverage from two dedicated racing channels in Sky Sports Racing and Racing TV.

"From Royal Ascot to the Derby, Cheltenham to the Grand National, British racing is internationally unrivalled in its prestige and tradition.

"It is why British racing is broadcast around the world, and the consistently high-quality coverage of our sport reflects its continuing importance as a cornerstone of our national sporting culture and heritage."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.