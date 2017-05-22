Turvey went on to play a montage of Mott the Hoople’s All The Young Dudes, The Brady Bunch Theme Song, The Smith’ Suffer Little Children and Talking Heads’ Psycho Killer.

In a short statement, the BBC told RadioToday: “This was clearly unacceptable and we apologise.” The clip has been deleted from Facebook and BBC iPlayer.

Brady, a serial killer who died aged 79 in a secure hospital last week, tortured and murdered five children between 1963 and 1965.

He buried four of their bodies on Saddleworth Moor in the south Pennines. Police are still searching for the body of his fifth victim, 12-year-old Keith Bennett.