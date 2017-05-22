BBC apologises for "unacceptable" Ian Brady radio game feature
Listeners could not believe the 'guess the headline' feature was genuine
The BBC has apologised after one if its local radio stations aired a musical game feature based on the Moors murderer Ian Brady.
During his Sunday show, BBC Radio Leeds presenter Nathan Turvey invited listeners to guess a “well-known person who has been in the news this week” from a selection of musical songs.
Turvey went on to play a montage of Mott the Hoople’s All The Young Dudes, The Brady Bunch Theme Song, The Smith’ Suffer Little Children and Talking Heads’ Psycho Killer.
In a short statement, the BBC told RadioToday: “This was clearly unacceptable and we apologise.” The clip has been deleted from Facebook and BBC iPlayer.
Brady, a serial killer who died aged 79 in a secure hospital last week, tortured and murdered five children between 1963 and 1965.
He buried four of their bodies on Saddleworth Moor in the south Pennines. Police are still searching for the body of his fifth victim, 12-year-old Keith Bennett.