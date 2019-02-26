Music fans can also expect “in conversation” events as well as spoken word and poetry at venues across the city including the Liverpool Olympia and the Invisible Wind Factory.

This is the first year that the festival – which will take place from Friday 29th to Sunday 31st March – has been held in Liverpool.

6 Music presenter Lauren Laverne announced the details and full line-up today on the BBC Radio 6 Music Breakfast Show.

BBC 6 Music Festival 2019 line-up

6 Music Festival By Night

Friday 29th March

Olympia: Anna Calvi; Bodega; She Drew the Gun

Mountford Hall: Ex:Re; Bill Ryder-Jones; Marika Hackman

Invisible Wind Factory: DJ sets from 2manydjs; Erol Alkan; Max Cooper; Nemone; Breakwave

Saturday 30th March

Olympia: The Good, The Bad & The Queen; Villagers; Stealing Sheep; IDLES

Mountford Hall: Jon Hopkins; Little Simz; Slowthai

Invisible Wind Factory: DJ sets from Craig Charles, Elliot Hutchinson (Dig Vinyl) and a set from the Renegade Brass Band

Sunday 31st March

Olympia: Hot Chip; The Cinematic Orchestra; Chali 2na & Krafty Kuts; Jungle

Mountford Hall: Charlotte Gainsbourg; Gang Of Four; Fontaines D.C.

6 Music Festival By Day

Saturday 30th March

Live performances: The Coral; BC Camplight; Skinny Pelembe; The Comet Is Coming; Craig Charles (DJ set); Justin Robertson (DJ set)

Conversations/panels: The First Time: Craig Charles with Matt Everitt; IDLES in conversation with Steve Lamacq; Making Music In Liverpool with Liz Kershaw; Little Simz with Lauren Laverne; The Story Of Cream with Nemone, plus more to be announced.

Sunday 31st March

Live performances: Julian Cope; Julia Jacklin; Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs; Clinic; GAIKA

Poetry: Roger McGough, Jess Green and Amina Atiq

Conversations/panels: Julian Cope in conversation with Mark Radcliffe; Roger McGough and Cerys Matthews; Psych In The City with Stuart Maconie; Charlotte Gainsbourg in conversation with Amy Lamé, plus more to be announced.

BBC 6 Music Festival 2019 tickets

Tickets go on sale here from 10am on Thursday 28th February.

TicketWeb are handling ticket sales on behalf of the BBC, with prices varying depending on event. You need to be 18 years old or over, and can only purchase a maximum of four tickets per event per customer. For more details click here.