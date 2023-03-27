The 2022 award was won by Adele Roberts, whose return to Radio 1 after receiving treatment for bowel cancer encouraged listeners to get themselves checked, and now fans can vote again for the most memorable moment from the past year.

Returning for its seventh annual ceremony, the Audio Radio Industry Awards are back to honour radio's rising stars – and Radio Times is once again partnering with the Radio Academy to celebrate the biggest moment of the year.

With the likes of the Today Programme's coverage of Boris Johnson's resignation, Dame Deborah James's final radio broadcast and Kate Moss on Desert Island Discs up for nomination, it's down to you to vote for your favourite 2023 moment in the poll below.

You have until 18th April to cast your vote and remember – don't click until you're really sure who you want to win as once you've clicked, your vote will be submitted!

The nominees are...

Boris Johnson resigns, on the Today Programme

While 2022 proved to be a politically chaotic year, one of the biggest moments took place live on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, with BBC political editor Chris Mason hearing via phone call that Boris Johnson would step down as prime minister.

Brenda Edwards sings to her late son Jamal on his birthday, on BBC Three Counties Radio

In August, BBC Three Counties Radio's Justin Dealey spoke to singer Brenda Edwards just months after her son, music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, died at the age of 31 of a heart attack, and played a special recording to commemorate his birthday.

England wins, on talkSPORT

The Lionesses won the Euros in July last year – and talkSPORT caught the moment on air as the stadium erupted in celebration.

Fun Kids' Mission Transmission

Children's radio station Fun Kids broadcast the first ever radio programme into deep space in February 2022, sending the messages of hundreds of children into the cosmos in search of alien life.

Kate Moss on Desert Island Discs

Supermodel Kate Moss stopped by BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs in July to give a rare interview, where she opened up about the late photographer Corinne Day bullying her into taking her top off for a shoot.

Liz Truss BBC Local Radio interviews

Liz Truss's time as prime minister was short, but it will certainly be remembered – in part thanks to the merciless local radio interviews she took part in after a disastrous mini-budget in September. "Where have you been?" BBC Radio Leeds's Rima Ahmed asked on air.

Nicky Campbell talks about childhood abuse, on BBC Radio 5 Live

In July, Nicky Campbell took to 5 Live to reveal the sexual abuse that he and his classmates had been subjected to for the first time on live radio.

Scotland vs Ukraine show opener, on Clyde 1

When the Ukrainian football team headed to Scotland for a World Cup Qualifier in early June, Clyde 1's Superscoreboard began their coverage with a version of Flower of Scotland, sung – with new pro-Ukraine lyrics – by 21-year-old Ukrainian refugee, Oleksandr "Sasha" Gumeniuk.

The Resignation of Nimco Ali, on Times Radio

In December, Nimco Ali resigned as independent advisor to Home Secretary Suella Braverman live on Times Radio, telling Cathy Newman: "I'm just saying that Suella and I are on completely different planets when it comes to the rights of women and girls – and also the way that we talk about ethnic minorities and specifically people like me who are from a refugee background."

Tony Livesey won't say goodbye to Dame Deborah James, on BBC Radio 5 Live

Dame Deborah James made her last appearance on 5 Live in May shortly before her death, with presenter Tony Livesey struggling to say goodbye to the broadcaster, who had shared her cancer story with listeners for four years.

The 2023 ARIAS take place on Tuesday 2nd May. If you're looking for something to watch, head over to our TV Guide.

