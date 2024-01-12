A statement from her family (via BBC News) said: "Annie Nightingale MBE passed away yesterday at her home in London after a short illness.

"Annie was a pioneer, trailblazer and an inspiration to many. Her impulse to share that enthusiasm with audiences remained undimmed after six decades of broadcasting on BBC TV and radio globally.

"Never underestimate the role model she became. Breaking down doors by refusing to bow down to sexual prejudice and male fear gave encouragement to generations of young women who, like Annie, only wanted to tell you about an amazing tune they had just heard.

"Watching Annie do this on television in the 1970s, most famously as a presenter on the BBC music show The Old Grey Whistle Test, or hearing her play the latest breakbeat techno on Radio 1 is testimony to someone who never stopped believing in the magic of rock 'n' roll."

BBC Director-General Tim Davie led the tributes today, saying: "I’m deeply saddened by Annie’s passing and our thoughts are with her family, many friends and the whole of Radio 1.

Annie Nightingale photographed in 1970. Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

"Annie was a uniquely gifted broadcaster who blessed us with her love of music and passion for journalism, for over 50 years. As well as being a trailblazer for new music, she was a champion for female broadcasters, supporting and encouraging other women to enter the industry.

"We will all miss her terribly."

Meanwhile, Head of BBC Radio 1 Aled Haydn Jones added: "All of us at Radio 1 are devastated to lose Annie, our thoughts are with her family and friends.

"Annie was a world class DJ, broadcaster and journalist, and throughout her entire career was a champion of new music and new artists. She was the first female DJ on Radio 1 and over her 50 years on the station was a pioneer for women in the industry and in dance music.

"We have lost a broadcasting legend and, thanks to Annie, things will never be the same."

Tributes are also pouring in on social media to the trailblazing talent, with current BBC Radio 1 DJ Danny Howard describing her as "an inspiration to many" and "such a kind soul".

BBC Radio 2's breakfast host Zoe Ball said she was "heartbroken" to hear the news, adding "she loved music like no other... and could outlast any of us at the party".

Nightingale's Radio 1 colleague Greg James said: "It was such a treat if you happened to be in the building at the same time as her... We’re going to miss her so much. She was just absolutely amazing."

In addition to her enormous impact on BBC Radio 1, Nightingale was also known for playing DJ sets all over the world – from Ibiza to Glastonbury – and earned a CBE for her services to broadcasting.

Advertisement

In 2020, to mark her 50 years on air, she released a memoir titled Hey Hi Hello: Five Decades of Pop Culture from Britain's First Female DJ, which included resurfaced interviews with Bob Marley and The Beatles as well as contemporary artists.