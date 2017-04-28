BBC media editor Rajan, former editor of The Independent, will take up the role from Wednesday 10 May.

In a statement, Rajan said: "It's a thrilling time to cover the revolution in media - one that I have lived through over the course of my career. In particular, the impact big technology companies are having on not just the media but society more broadly is immense, and warrants scrutiny.

"I have been addicted to The Media Show for years and am genuinely humbled at the prospect of sitting in Steve Hewlett's chair. He was a giant of broadcasting and I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standards he achieved."

More like this

The Media Show, which goes out on the airwaves on Wednesdays at 4pm, takes a look at the latest stories and trends in the media industry, both in the UK and globally. Andrea Catherwood will continue to present some episodes of the programme.

Rajan's should be a familiar voice to BBC radio listeners. He has recently presented episode of Start the Week and Any Answers, and has filled in for Jeremy Vine and Simon Mayo on Radio 2. On the Asian Network he is a host of The Big Debate.

Advertisement

BBC Radio 4 Controller Gwyneth Williams welcomed the new presenter, saying: "The best journalism is needed now more than ever as we seek to see our way through spin and fake news. Amol Rajan, the BBC’s Media Editor, is a fine journalist and I know he will take the programme forward with ambition and drive."