She added that she had met "friends for life" and went on to thank many of the producers she had worked alongside during her stint on the station.

She wrote, "I’ve decided it’s the right time for me to hang up the headphones (not a thing) and say goodbye to Radio 1.

"It‘s 9 years since I first walked around the old studios at Yalding House and signed up to start piloting for a show. So many big moments have happened since then and I have met friends for life. The team at R1 are the funniest, smartest and most-hardworking. I can’t believe I got to be in the gang for a bit."

Among the people Levine thanked in her post were Rhys Hughes, who first offered her a role, Matt Fincham and Adele Cross, while she also said she "somehow managed to bag the very best producers".

Some of the highlights she picked out from her time at Radio 1 were winning a Music Week Best Show Award and broadcasting from the likes of Glastonbury, the Brit Awards and Radio 1 Big Weekends.

Levine has held many roles during her time at the station, including presenting the 10pm until midnight show with Phil Taggart before moving to the weekend, covering both the breakfast and afternoon slots at various times.

According to the BBC, Levine's last show on the station will be on Sunday 9th August, while it is not currently clear what lies in store next for the presenter, who also co-hosted the first series of The Circle and is one of the creators of hit podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno.

She is not the first major Radio 1 DJ to leave the station in recent weeks - with her departure coming just two months after Maya Jama also announced that she would be quitting.

