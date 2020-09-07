Emma Barnett named new host of BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour

Emma Barnett will be one of the new presenters of BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, it has been announced today.

Advertisement

The broadcaster is known for her roles on current affairs show Newsnight and BBC Radio 5 Live weekdays, as well as hosting a late night Woman’s Hour spin-off.

Radio 4 have been on the lookout for a new presenter since the current hosts Jane Garvey and Woman’s Hour’s Dame Jenni Murray announced that they were both planning to leave the show.

For Dame Jenni, it’s the end of a historic run that saw her become the station’s longest-serving presenter, fronting Woman’s Hour for 33 years in total.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“I’ve spent nearly half my life with Woman’s Hour and it’s been a privilege ‎and delight to inform, educate and entertain a loyal and growing audience of women and men,” she said in a statement.

“Saying goodbye will be very hard to do, but it’s time to move on.”

BBC media editor Amol Rajan first reported the news and claims that “no decision” has been made just yet on a second presenter.

Launched in 1946, Woman’s Hour tackles a wide range of topics and has featured prolific special guests, ranging from Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Auschwitz survivor Dr Edith Eger.

In a recent Twitter post, Barnett described Woman’s Hour as her “new radio home” and revealed she would be there from January of next year.

Jane announced that she would be leaving Woman’s Hour last week, saying: “It’s been a real privilege to play a small part in the history of this very special radio programme.

“On one unforgettable day, I interviewed David Cameron in the morning, and Mary J Blige in the afternoon. There’s no other job like it. But famous people are not the reason people engage with Woman’s Hour.

“It’s because the programme still talks about the subjects and challenges no one else goes near. I’m very proud of our relationship with the audience and the trust they place in us.”

Advertisement

BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour is broadcast Monday-Thursday at 10am. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.