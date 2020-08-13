Former Capital Breakfast host Vick Hope joins BBC Radio 1

Vick Hope is joining BBC Radio 1 as Sunday show Life Hacks’ new co-host after leaving Capital Breakfast in February.

The 30-year-old presenter is replacing Cel Spellman on the weekly BBC Radio 1 show, during which Katie Thistleton discusses a variety of issues affecting young people.

In an Instagram post this morning, Hope described Life Hacks as “such a special show”, which she has listened to “religiously right back since the days of The Surgery”.

“I am so honoured to be a part of continuing to build this community of support and advice alongside two magnificent women, Katie Thistleton and Dr Radha,” she added. “I can’t wait to work with you!”

She prefaced her comments by addressing the death of Capital Breakfast producer Joe Lyons, who passed away last Tuesday.

“It’s been an extremely tough time, processing this will take a while,” she wrote. “I took a step away from social media last week, and when the Radio 1 schedule was announced it just didn’t feel right to be sharing news of any sort. Thank you to Aled and the BBC team.”

She continued: “But as [Roman Kemp] said in his tribute on Monday, the show must go on. This week has made me reflect on just how important radio is, and how much I love it. Radio is community, it is support, it is information, it is companionship, it is joy.”

“I am so inspired by and grateful to the people who make it with passion, creativity and care for our listeners. Thank you in particular to my special friend, for whom radio was everything,” she added.

Capital Breakfast presenter Roman Kemp paid tribute to the late producer during Monday morning’s show, saying: “He was with me right from my very first show, he taught me everything,” before adding that it was “really weird sitting in a radio studio without him”.

Hope will be joining BBC Radio 1 from Sunday 6th September onwards, co-presenting Life Hacks from 4-6pm before hosting The Official Chart: First Look until 7pm.

The DJ joined Capital Breakfast in 2017 and was replaced by Sian Welby in March after her departure. She has presented Channel 4’s Shipwrecked and competed on the 16th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

