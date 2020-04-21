Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. audio
  3. Radio
  4. BBC Radio 1 to record “biggest ever” Live Lounge for charity

BBC Radio 1 to record “biggest ever” Live Lounge for charity

Dua Lipa, Chris Martin of Coldplay, AJ Tracey, and Ellie Goulding are among the music industry stars collaborating on the charity single during the coronavirus pandemic

Live Lounge - Stay Home

BBC Radio 1 is set to record a “Stay Home” coronavirus special of its popular segment Live Lounge, featuring the likes of Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Advertisement

The upcoming cover premieres across the Radio 1 airwaves at midday on Thursday 23rd April, and will see music stars all over the world collaborate to perform a cover of Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These”.

The track, produced by Grammy winner Fraser T. Smith, will also be released as a single to raise money for UK charities BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief, with money going to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. International profits will go towards the WHO’s COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.

Artists including the likes of Dua Lipa, Chris Martin of Coldplay, AJ Tracey, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, YUNGBLUD, Mabel, Bastille, Sigrid, Paloma Faith, and Jess Glynne will all record themselves performing in their own homes. The accompanying music video will premiere during BBC One’s The Big Night In on Thursday (23rd April) evening.

Of the single, Dua Lipa said, “I am so proud that we’ve been able to come together to record this track and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. Thinking of everyone around the world at this difficult time. Love you all.”

Ellie Goulding said, “I’m honoured to join such a great line up for the Times Like These: BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge special. More so than ever it’s important to remember the valuable role we each have to play in bringing hope, courage and strength to one another – I hope that this track brings comfort at such a difficult time.”

You can listen to Stay Home Live Lounge across Radio 1, Radio 2, 1Xtra, 6Music and Asian Network from midday on Thursday 23rd April as well as on demand on BBC Sounds.

Advertisement

The accompanying video will be broadcast during The Big Night In on BBC One that evening, and will be available to watch later on Radio 1’s iPlayer and YouTube channels.

Tags

All about Radio 1 Live Lounge

Live Lounge - Stay Home
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Presto Espresso Blend - Timeout - Coffee Beans 1KG

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get two bags of premium beans for £20 + P&P

With this exclusive deal from Presto Coffee, you can enjoy a saving of £12!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Disney

How to watch The Disney Family Singalong on Disney Plus – and full playlist

Killing Eve - Harriet Walter as Dasha

Killing Eve star Harriet Walter: ‘I’d love to play a Bond villain with a twinkle in her eye’

Normal People (BBC)

Meet the cast of Normal People

normal-people

Normal People TV show will “expand” on the book