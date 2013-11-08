There will be more than 40 offers in total with the online auction launching this morning [Saturday] on R4’s Saturday Live Show.

Archers fans will get to see behind the scenes of the programme’s Birmingham studios and meet some of the cast as well as watch an episode being recorded.

Radio 4 programmes offering behind-the-scenes visits include Test Match Special, Today, Saturday Live and Woman’s Hour while fans of Gardeners’ Question Time can win a place at the show’s summer garden party.

Shipping Forecast fans – and there are some of you out there – can bid for the chance to be coached by one of the BBC’s continuity announcers how to read the forecast.

As well as this ‘Buy it Now’ items will offer a chance to have a Radio 4 announcer record a personalised voicemail message.

Gwyneth Williams, the station’s controller welcomed the project, saying: “We thought we’d try something different this year at Radio 4 for BBC Children In Need. This is your Radio 4, open to you in all its richness.”

Other prizes on offer include:

- Gardeners’ Question Time are offering an exclusive trip to the Summer Garden Party, a trip to Kew gardens with one of the garden experts and a backstage experience and dinner with GQT team.

- Reith Lectures: This year’s Reith Lectures were delivered by the Turner Prize-winning British artist Grayson Perry. To accompany the lectures, the artist created an exclusive series of drawings of which 3 specially selected, signed digital prints will be auctioned.

- Radio Drama: VIP tickets to the BBC Audio Drama Awards 2014 and the drinks reception with the stars attending the event, held in the BBC Radio Theatre on the 26th January.

- The Infinite Monkey Cage: Front-row tickets to a recording at the BBC Radio Theatre, a signed memento of the evening and drinks in the green room after the show with Brian Cox, Robin Ince and the production team.

- Mastertapes are offering a behind-the-scenes look at BBC’s iconic studios in London, a chance to watch the recording and meet Rufus Wainwright and Mastertapes host John Wilson.

- Just A Minute: Join the production team for one of the longest-running comedy shows in the world. Watch an edition being recorded, receive a signed memento of the evening and join host Nicholas Parsons and the other panellists for after-show drinks.

