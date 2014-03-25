Put your questions to the stars of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Robert Lindsay, Rufus Hound and Katherine Kingsley are about to take to the West End stage in the musical remake of the 1988 film...
Lawrence Jamieson and Freddy Benson are set to swindle their way onto the London stage this spring as the Dirty Rotten Scoundrels come to London. The stage musical based on the hit film starring Steve Martin, Michael Caine and Glenne Headly is currently in previews, poised to officially open at The Savoy Theatre next week.
The cast are pretty busy ahead of their big night, but we've managed to nab the ever-so-talented Robert Lindsay, Rufus Hound and Katherine Kingsley - who play Lawrence, Freddy and their target, Janet Colgate - for a live Facebook Q&A this Friday.
